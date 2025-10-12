2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done

The Top 25 was shaken up when Oklahoma loss the Red River Rivalry in the return of John Mateer, then how about those Hoosiers? Indiana going to Oregon and upsetting the Ducks, plus Alabama edging Missouri and more moves plenty of teams around. I have a new top three, and plenty of movement in the top 10.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Ohio State (TBD) at Wisconsin

Last Game: 34-16 win at #17 Illinois

The Buckeyes continue to hold the top spot after a 34-16 win at Illinois and a strong first half showing. Ohio State lead 20-3 at the break and Jeremiah Smith found the end zone during the fourth quarter to go up 34-10 as the nail in the coffin.

Ohio State heads to Wisconsin to take on a Badgers team that has lost four straight, then the Buckeyes host a Penn State squad that has lost three consecutive games — a nice stretch for OSU.

2. Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Friday at 7:30 PM ET — Louisville at Miami (-14)

Last Game: Bye Week

Miami is coming off a bye week and takes on Louisville Friday night as two touchdown favorites. The Cardinals are also off a bye week, so both teams are well rested and prepped.

Louisville is coming off an OT loss to Virginia, while the Hurricanes beat Florida State. Miami has back-to-back home games before leaving Florida for the first time when they visit SMU on Nov. 1.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Tennessee at Alabama (-8.5)

Last Game: 27-24 win at Missouri

Alabama survived Missouri after all the momentum seemed to shift toward the Tigers a minute into the second half. Despite Bama’s third quarter blunder (a fumble), the Tide rallied behind Ty Simpson‘s three touchdown passes on 23-of-31 passing overall.

The Tide host Tennessee next week, then go to South Carolina before three straight home games (LSU, Oklahoma, Eastern Illinois).

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Texas Tech (TBD) at Arizona State

Last Game: 42-17 win vs Kansas

Texas Tech allowed a season-high in points to Kansas, but it was only 17! The Red Raiders defense continues to be stifling and they will need another stout effort on the road at Arizona State.

After this weekend, Texas Tech will have played three of the past four games on the road. Four of Tech’s final six opponents have a .500 record or below.

5. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Michigan State at Indiana (TBD)

Last Game: 30-20 win at #3 Oregon

Wow! The Indiana Hoosiers came up with the biggest win of the Curt Cignetti era when they beat Oregon on the road.

Indiana hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game this year. the Hoosiers defense held Oregon offense below 300 yards for the first time all year (267), picked off Dante Moore twice, and permitted 2.7 yards per carry to the Ducks.

With Penn State falling off a cliff, the biggest game of the season for Indiana could be versus UCLA or still at Happy Valley. There’s a good chance the Hoosiers are 12-0 and playing Ohio State for the Big Ten Championship.

6. Texas A&M Aggies (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Texas A&M (-8.5) at Arkansas

Last Game: 34-17 win vs Florida

Texas A&M went 3-0 during their home stand following the 41-40 win at Notre Dame. Now, the Aggies prep for a three-game road stretch at Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.

The Aggies only road game was at Notre Dame, so every contest will be a challenge away from College Station. In a win over Florida, Texas A&M held the Gators to 74 rushing yards, two fumbles, and 1-of-10 on third downs.

7. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Ole Miss at Georgia (-7)

Last Game: 24-21 win vs Washington State

Ole Miss got caught in a bit of a look-ahead spot last week. With Georgia on deck, Ole Miss needed a touchdown drive before half to take the lead over Washington State and still fought in the second-half to withstand the Cougars.

The Rebels will go on the road for the first time since Week 2 at Kentucky, a 30-23 win. However, Austin Simmons was under center for Ole Miss then. This is Trinidad Chambliss’ first road start as Ole Miss’ starter after four consecutive at home.

8. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Ole Miss at Georgia (-7)

Last Game: 20-10 win at Auburn

Georgia survived a trip to Auburn holding the Tigers scoreless in the second half of that contest. The Bulldogs turn around to host Ole Miss in what should be the biggest game of the weekend.

Ole Miss beat Georgia, 28-10 last year and was one of the Bulldogs two regular season losses. It’s safe to say the Bulldogs will be out for revenge at home and they have a bye week following, so Georgia will be in an ideal spot if they beat Ole Miss.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — USC at Notre Dame (-8.5)

Last Game: 36-7 win vs NC State

The Fighting Irish have rallied off four straight wins by 26, 43, 21, and 29 points! Notre Dame is kicking butt and taking names, but will have a tough home game when USC comes to town off a primetime win over Michigan.

Jeremiyah Love scored twice, CJ Carr tossed two tuddies along with 342 yards, plus the Notre Dame defense forced three interceptions, giving them seven in the past two games!

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Georgia Tech at Duke (-1.5)

Last Game: 35-20 win vs Virginia Tech

The Yellow Jackets came out of the bye week with fire. Georgia Tech went up 18-0 on Virginia Tech and never looked back. Despite the beatdown, GT is an underdog at Duke!

Georgia Tech’s only road games of ht year were at Colorado (27-24 win) and Wake Forest (30-29 win), so the Yellow Jackets have not been sharp away from home. A loss at Duke could break G-Tech’s ACC Championship aspirations.

11. LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — LSU (-1.5) at Vanderbilt

Last Game: 20-10 win vs South Carolina

LSU’s pass defense looked crisp out of the bye week limiting South Carolina to 124 passing yards and 4.6 yards per completion. Both teams combined for five turnovers with LSU responsible for a fumble and two interceptions.

LSU’s next three opponents are all ranked, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama with A&M being the only home game. It’s safe to say LSU controls its own destiny.

12. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Tennessee at Alabama (-8.5)

Last Game: 34-31 win vs Arkansas

After back-to-back narrow wins, Tennessee goes on the road to Alabama, followed by another road contest at Kentucky before hosting Oklahoma.

The Vols are in a stretch where two losses would push them out of playoff contention. Tennessee beat Alabama 24-17 at home last year and has only played one true road game this year, a 41-34 OT win at Mississippi State.

13. BYU Cougars (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Utah (-3.5) at BYU

Last Game: 33-27 2 OT win at Arizona

BYU now has three road wins and continues its perfect season after a wild double OT win at Arizona. However, being the underdog will now be the trend moving forward.

BYU is a home underdog when Utah visits this weekend, then the Cougars go on the road back-to-back weeks at Iowa State and Texas Tech. BYU has to embrace this because one loss to the wrong team could mean losing a tiebreaker in this tight conference race.

14. Utah Utes (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Utah (-3.5) at BYU

Last Game: 42-10 win vs #21 Arizona State

Devon Dampier scampered for three touchdowns against Arizona State and the Utes defense held the Sun Devils to 124 passing yards in a negative game script.

Utah has held the last two opponents to 24 combined points and go to BYU as a favorite. Utah’s road games were at UCLA, Wyoming and West Virginia this season — all wins.

15. Virgina Cavaliers (5-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET — Washington State at Virginia (TBD)

Last Game: Bye Week

The Cavaliers are coming off a bye week and two straight OT victories over Florida State and Louisville. After hosting Washington State this weekend, Virginia has back-to-back road games at North Carolina and California.

16. Memphis Tigers (6-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Memphis (-21.5) at UAB

Last Game: Bye Week

Memphis is coming off a bye week after two blowout wins. The Tigers have three road games remaining against teams all below .500, but Memphis has three home games left versus South Florida, Navy, and Tulane who are a combined 16-2.

17. Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Texas (-13.5) at Kentucky

Last Game: 23-6 win vs Oklahoma

Texas was ranked for me last week even after the Florida loss because I thought there was a chance they would beat Oklahoma and the defense is still outstanding.

The Longhorns held the Sooners to 1.6 yards per rush and forced John Mateer into three interceptions following his hand surgery. Texas’ wild October away from home continues with a trip to Kentucky, then Mississippi State.

18. Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET — Oregon (-15.5) at Rutgers

Last Game: 30-20 loss vs #7 Indiana

It’s a far fall from grace and despite Indiana being one of the top 10 teams in the country, the loss to the Hoosiers was a rough watch if you believed in Oregon.

Oregon’s offense couldn’t muster much of anything and turned the ball over twice in the biggest challenge in the regular season remaining. Following the win over Penn State and how bad it’s got with the Nittany Lions, it makes you question how good Oregon is.

19. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — LSU at Vanderbilt (-1.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Vanderbilt is off a bye week and a slight favorite against LSU. Last year, Vandy lost at LSU, 24-17 as that was the first meeting since 2019. These squads aren’t familiar with one another, but this is a stretch where the Commodores should feel opportunistic.

Vanderbilt has four home games in the next five contests, but they come against LSU, Missouri, Auburn, and Kentucky with a road contest at Texas sandwiched in-between.

20. Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Cincinnati (-21.5) at Oklahoma State

Last Game: 20-11 win vs UCF

Following the Bearcats’ win over Iowa State, Cincinnati avoided the letdown loss with a 20-11 win versus UCF. Cincy held UCF to 4.5 yards per pass and 4.7 yards per rush in a dominant defensive showing.

Oklahoma State is another opponent where Cincinnati has to feel pretty good about facing with Baylor and Utah peaking through the schedule the next two weeks.

21. USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — USC at Notre Dame (-8.5)

Last Game: 31-13 win vs Michigan

USC is back in my top 25 after a monster revenge showing from the Trojans against Michigan. After losing in 2024 in the final minute on an incredible drive from Michigan, USC left no doubts in 2025.

If USC beats Notre Dame, the Trojans enter the national conversation for making the college football playoff and knock the Irish out of contention.

22. Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET — Missouri at Auburn (-2.5)

Last Game: 27-24 loss vs Alabama

I liked what I saw from Missouri in the 27-24 loss to Alabama. The Tigers took the lead early, finished the first half on a positive note and started off strong in the second-half, but they couldn’t close the game.

With a 1-for-10 mark on third downs and two interceptions thrown, Missouri could squarely point at those two areas as to why they come out with a home loss. Missouri now goes back-to-back road games to Auburn and Vanderbilt.

23. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET — Oklahoma (-3.5) at South Carolina

Last Game: 23-6 loss vs Texas

The worst thing Oklahoma or John Mateer could have did is rush him back to the field. Granted, Oklahoma probably felt like their season could be on the line with a loss versus Texas and it’s the biggest rivalry game they have — the result wasn’t pretty.

Mateer tossed three picks, had his rushing touchdown streak snapped, and the Sooners averaged 1.6 yards per carry. Five of the next six opponents are ranked on Oklahoma’s schedule, so there’s plenty of opportunity for the Sooners and plenty of disastrous situations awaiting.

24. South Florida Bulls (5-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — FAU at USF (-21)

Last Game: 63-36 win at North Texas

Since the loss to Miami, South Florida has scored 63, 54, and 63 points, in that order. The Bulls are hot right now and host FAU as -21 point favorites, so another opportunity to keep the heater going. After FAU is undefeated and ranked Memphis, so this is a look-ahead spot for USF.

25. Navy Midshipmen (6-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 32-31 win at Temple

Navy has ripped off six straight wins are run into the bye week after narrowly escaping a trip to Temple. The Owls took the lead with 1:17 remaining, but Blake Horvath ran 51 yards for a score to put Navy on top, then they went for two and got it!

That’s back-to-back wins of a combined four points for Navy, but the good times will only last for a little as there is still three ranked opponents on the schedule looming, plus Army for that rivalry game anybody can win.

Honorable Mentions

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 34-16 loss vs Ohio State

The Illini followed up an epic win over USC with a 18-point loss to Ohio State. The Buckeyes controlled the game from the start and Illinois’ playoff hopes are now in the gutter, but they are still a top 30 team.

Washington Huskies (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Washington at Michigan (-6.5)

Last Game: 38-19 win vs Rutgers

Washington is a top that is sneaky and could end up making the playoff out of nowhere. The regular season schedule looks a lot more manageable if they can go 2-0 versus Michigan and Illinois the next two weeks.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Nebraska (-6.5) at Minnesota

Last Game: 34-31 win at Maryland

Nebraska’s offense has put up 34 and 38 points in their past two games after losing to Michigan at home. The Cornhuskers needed a 10-0 fourth quarter to beat Maryland on the road and stay on the road at Minnesota for what should be a gritty game.

Tulane Green Wave (5-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Tulane (-10.5) at Army

Last Game: 26-19 win vs East Carolina

Tulane’s wins over Duke and Northwestern are looking much better now and the past two outings put the Green Wave in position to get back into the mix of the American. Five of the next six opponents are .500 or below for Tulane.

Northwestern Wildcats (4-2, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3 PM ET — Purdue at Northwestern (-3.5)

Last Game: 22-21 win vs Penn State

The losses to Tulane and Oregon don’t look so bad, and the win over UCLA is looking better by the day. Northwestern knew the task and completed it giving Penn State a third-straight loss and in result, fired their head coach.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 8:

Out of the Top 25 following Week 7:

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Penn State at Iowa (-3)

Last Game: 22-21 loss at Northwestern

James Franklin was fired after the loss to Northwestern and Penn State has truly lost this team. The Nittany Lions fall over the last three weeks should be a documentary after entering the year as the most hyped team in the country.

Michigan Wolverines (4-2, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Washington at Michigan (-6.5)

Last Game: 31-13 loss at USC

The loss at USC was uninspiring for Michigan who is 1-2 on the road this season (30-27 win at Nebraska) and has a tough test with Washington coming to The Big House.

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 34-16 loss vs Ohio State

The Illini followed up an epic win over USC with a 18-point loss to Ohio State, so they had to drop out of the top 25, but the schedule gives them a few chances to get back into the top 25.

