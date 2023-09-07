Betting Week 2 in College Football

The Matt Rhule Show invades Boulder this weekend as the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Wait! We have that backwards. Saturday in Boulder, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Gotta show some respect for Coach Prime and his band of transfers.

Last week, the Buffaloes traded scores with TCU before ultimately prevailing 45-42. Rhule’s debut with Nebraska was slightly less thrilling and fruitful as the Cornhuskers lost at Minnesota on a last second field goal 13-10.

Week 1 saw the Pac 12 dominate their opponents as they went undefeated. It was a good weekend for the B1G Ten with only Purdue losing outside the conference. That said, this is a big, early season contest not only for conference bragging rights but also for the individual schools. Just how good are the Colorado Buffaloes? We know they can score, but can they defend better in Week 2? Nebraska needs to get Jeff Sims and the offense on track. And of course, should they get a lead, can Nebraska hold onto it?

The number at BetMGM has moved recently towards Nebraska. Currently, Colorado (-165) is favored by 3 over Nebraska (+135) with the Over/Under set at 59½.

Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell took a look at this game earlier today on Bet the EDGE.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Dinsick (@whale_capper) is leery to take a side in this one.

“This is a really, really tough, tough question. How do you correct the rating for Colorado? What I saw versus TCU was a defense that is not very good, but an offense that absolutely can go score for score with elite offenses. I think people’s takeaway from the TCU / Colorado game was surprise about Colorado when and maybe I’m being crazy, but most of my takeaway was TCU went in overrated like 21 point favorites and the quarterback was not anywhere close to the quality I expected from him. I think Nebraska can score in this contest. I think it’s gonna be close. I think it’s gonna come down to the end. I haven’t played this game because the uncertainty swirling around the right rating for Colorado is enormous.”

Also hesitant to lay the points, Dalzell (@VmoneySports) bet Colorado on the Moneyline earlier this week.

“I played the Moneyline at -130. Its all the way out to -165 so great closing value for me. It doesn’t mean I’m going win the bet though.”

In addition to Nebraska/Colorado, Dalzell and Dinsick broke down a handful of the weekend’s other top college games including Alabama/Texas, Iowa/Iowa State, and Notre Dame/North Carolina State. For the full podcast, click here.

Enjoy Week 2 of the college football season and enjoy the sweat.

*Odds provided by BetMGM