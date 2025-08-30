 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Western Illinois v Illinois
Beatty returns punt for TD, breaks Grange’s 102-year-old record in No. 12 Illini’s opening rout
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream
Atlanta secures a WNBA playoff spot for 11th time in franchise history with 100-78 win over Wings
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Western Illinois v Illinois
Beatty returns punt for TD, breaks Grange’s 102-year-old record in No. 12 Illini’s opening rout
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream
Atlanta secures a WNBA playoff spot for 11th time in franchise history with 100-78 win over Wings
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Brad Larson makes game-winning FG and Tarleton State beats Army for second-ever win over an FBS team

  
Published August 29, 2025 11:28 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Brad Larson made a 37-yard field goal on the second possession of double overtime to give Tarleton State a 30-27 victory over Army on Friday night for the Texans’ second-ever win over an FBS team.

At the end of regulation, Army quarterback Dewayne Coleman left the game with 57 seconds left due to an injury after a scramble. Backup Cale Hellums took over and brought the Black Knights into field goal position but Dawson Jones, in his first collegiate game, missed the 43-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

Both teams made a field goal in the first overtime and Jones missed a 35-yarder on the Black Knights’ second possession.

Victor Gabalis was 16 of 30 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown for Tarleton State. Caleb Lewis carried it 20 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Tre Page III added 89 yards and another score.

Coleman finished with 129 yards passing and two interceptions for Army. He also carried it 24 times for 100 yards and a score. Hayden Reed added 88 yards rushing as Army combined for 66 carries to total 280 yards.

Army, the defending American Athletic Conference champions, had a nine-game home winning streak come to an end. The Black Knights’ last home loss was on Dec. 14, 2024, 31-13 to rival Navy.