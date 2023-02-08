 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charles Lester III Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

  
Published February 8, 2023 10:57 AM
Charles Lester III (Sarasota, FL/ Riverview High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Charles Lester III (Sarasota, FL/ Riverview High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Defensive back Charles Lester III (Sarasota, FL/ Riverview High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fourth edition of the All-American Bowl, Lester III will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Lester III was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 533 draft picks; 86 Super Bowl champions; 193 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).