College Football: Week 5 Top Player Props

Week 5 of the college football season features some interesting conference matchups and within those games are a handful of player props worth taking a look at.

Louisville @ NC State | Friday 7P ET

Friday night, the Wolfpack of NC State (3-1) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0). Brian Brohm’s Cardinals are gaining momentum each week and are favored by 3.5 with the O/U set at 55.5.

NBC’s Eric Froton (@CFFroton) likes Cards’ QB Jack Plummer to exceed not just his posted yardage total of 245.5 yards but also believes a sprinkle on his alt totals of 275 (+175) and 300 (+340) passing yards may be worth it.

Clemson @ Syracuse | Saturday 12P ET

Following a gut-wrenching loss at home to Florida State, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers (2-2) travel to Syracuse for an ACC tilt against the undefeated Orange (4-0). The Tigers are favored by 6.5 with the O/U set at 53.5.

Four of the last six meetings in this series have been decided by six points or less. Last year Clemson trailed at halftime but rallied in the second half to win by six, 27-21.

Another interesting prop to consider from Froton is Beaux Collins, Clemson WR, to go UNDER 52.5 receiving yards.

Kansas @ Texas | Saturday 3:30P ET

Kansas and Texas meet in Austin. Each is undefeated at 4-0 this season. Each of these teams is ranked in the current NBC Sports Top 25.

Analyst Eric Froton is expecting yards and points…especially for the Longhorns. He likes QB Quinn Ewers Alt Line of 325+ passing yards (+400) and WR Adonai Mitchell’s Alt Line of 75+ receiving yards (+380).

Additional plays for Week 5 from Froton:

Ainias Smith, RB, Texas A&M - Over 50.5 Receiving Yards – at Arkansas

Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida - Under 53.5 Rushing Yards – at Kentucky

Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan - Over 16.5 Receiving Yards – at Nebraska

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

