Deion Sanders wants to save college spring game by adding an opponent and NFL-like joint practices

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — In a time when programs are rethinking their annual spring football game, Deion Sanders has his own suggestion — bring in another team.

Just like the NFL sometimes does before exhibition games.

The Colorado coach figures with just about everything else changing in college football — transfer portal, name image likeness deals, roster limitations — it’s about time to find a way to make what’s usually an intra-squad scrimmage better for fans and teams alike. Such a change would require the NCAA to alter its rules on spring ball.

“To have it competitive, playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous,” Sanders said Monday in his first news conference since last season. “You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, it’s the same old, same old — everybody kind of knows each other.”

His concept would be similar to a preseason game in the NFL, where a team comes in for a few days of joint practices before their exhibition game.

“I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously,” Sanders said. “I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that’s a tremendous idea.”

At least one coach agrees — and even pitched a trip to Boulder. Syracuse coach Fran Brown said on social media he would take his team there for a three-day trip.

Nebraska recently announced it is replacing its spring football game with skills competitions and 7-on-7 games at Memorial Stadium on April 26. This comes on the heels of Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule expressing concerns about other teams scouting players in the scrimmage and possibly poaching them through the transfer portal.

While the spring game remains a big draw, some schools in recent years have started to move away from traditional scrimmages because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this spring.

Colorado will hold its spring game this season on April 19 at Folsom Field. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“We’ve got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game,” Sanders said. “I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play the spring game. Actually, I like to play against another team in the spring.”

All in the family

Plenty of mock NFL drafts have QB Shedeur Sanders slipping down in the first round next month after he chose not to throw at the scouting combine and his brother, DB Shilo Sanders, not hearing his phone ring for any of the 257 picks.

Deion Sanders wonders what his own draft experience — he was selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989 — would have been like in today’s world.

“They receive a lot more ignorance than I did,” Sanders said of his sons. “I received some, but we didn’t have the social media channels and all the different things that’s privy today … I mean, you’ve got to understand, I was a two-sport guy at the time, so you could imagine what it would have been like with all the hate and the naysayers.”

Sanders said he knows his sons can handle any and all flack coming their way as the NFL draft approaches.

“You’ve got to take a shot at somebody and you might as well take a shot at a Sanders,” he said. “We’re built for this.”

Contract extension

Sanders downplayed talk about his contract extension, saying “there may be” discussions. “I don’t know.”

What he’s lobbying for is raises for his staff.

“Let’s get everybody else straight first, then I’m good,” he said,

Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal before the 2023 season. The Buffaloes went 4-8 that year and 9-4 last season.

Pro days

Deion Sanders plans to attend the Big 12 Pro Day this week in Frisco, Texas. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are among the Buffaloes who are expected to attend. Sanders said some of his players may not participate and wait for Colorado’s pro day — which the Buffs are now calling a “skills showcase” — on April 4.

Livingston’s deal

A top priority for the Buffaloes was retaining defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. They rewarded the architect behind the defensive unit’s turnaround with a new two-year deal that makes him the highest-paid assistant in program history. Livingston will earn $1.5 million next season and $1.6 million in 2026.

“Rob was on everybody’s list to try to secure his services, and he deserves everything he got coming and then some,” Sanders said. “When you win, you expect your staff to be ravaged. You expect that.”