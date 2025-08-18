 Skip navigation
Florida QB DJ Lagway takes another step toward returning from a strained left calf

  
Published August 18, 2025 07:51 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway took team repetitions Monday for the first time since training camp began, a promising sign for the 15th-ranked Gators as they start ramping up for their season opener.

Although still wearing a noncontact jersey, Lagway stepped on the field for 11-on-11 drills for the first time since straining his left calf while running with teammates in July.

The sophomore had been “modified” in practice for three weeks, limited to throwing mostly on the side and in individual drills. It was the latest injury for the Heisman Trophy hopeful who missed spring practice with a shoulder injury after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

“He’s feeling much better, and he’s moving around well,” Napier said following practice Monday.

Florida’s star player also was limited last fall with shoulder soreness and slowed in November because of a strained left hamstring.

The Gators, who won their final four games last season, open the season Aug. 30 against Long Island University.

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament at Tennessee in October.

The Gators have little experience behind Lagway, with former Yale transfer Aidan Warner, freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and college journeyman Harrison Bailey competing for the backup role.

“It’s still very much a battle,” Napier said. “I wish I had more clarity, but I don’t. So we’ll continue to work with that group this week, and the closer we’ll get (to the opener), the more clarity we’ll have. So still nothing clear cut.”