Former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos becomes TCU’s defensive coordinator

  
Published December 12, 2023 11:16 AM
Andy Avalos

Oct 22, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos looks on in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was named TCU’s new defensive coordinator.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes announced the hiring of Avalos a day after the decision was made to not bring Joe Gillespie back for a third season running the TCU defense.

Avalos was 10 games into his third season as Boise State’s head coach when he was fired in mid-November with a 22-14 overall record. He was a former Broncos player and assistant coach who was Oregon’s defensive coordinator before his alma mater hired him after the 2020 season to replace Bryan Harsin, who left to become Auburn’s coach.

The Ducks were Pac-12 champions both seasons Avalos was there. Before that, he was on Boise State’s staff for seven seasons, and served as defensive coordinator from 2016-18.

TCU ranked 100th out of 130 FBS teams this season allowing 408.3 total yards per game, and 78th giving up 29 points a game. The Horned Frogs went 5-7 and missed a bowl game a year after making it to the national championship game.

Even during that playoff season, Gillespie’s first at TCU, the Frogs allowed 27.8 points and 417.7 yards per game.