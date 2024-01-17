 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhang_240117.jpg
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhang_240117.jpg
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harvard coach Tim Murphy announces his retirement; finishes as Ivy League’s all-time wins leader

  
Published January 17, 2024 11:53 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard coach Tim Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history, announced his retirement after 30 years at the school.

“Harvard University has been a very special place for my family and me,” Murphy said. “I am graduating from a profession that has not only been my job, but other than my family and close friends, it has been my passion and my life for the past 45 years.”

Murphy was head coach at Maine and Cincinnati before he took over at Harvard in 1994. He was 200-89 with the Crimson, including a record 141 wins in Ivy League play. He won his record-tying 10th league title in 2023. He was 232-134-1 in 37 seasons as a head coach.

Before Murphy’s arrival, the Crimson had not won more than eight games since 1919. Harvard went 9-1 and won the Ivy League title in 1997. His teams were unbeaten in 2001, 2004 and 2014. He was 19-10 against rival Yale.

“Harvard has 150 years of football history and Tim Murphy led the most successful era of its entirety in his 30 seasons,” athletic director Erin McDermott said. “His name will forever be linked with Harvard Football in an exalted manner because of the sustained team success, coaching milestones achieved and the measure of his character and work ethic. Coach Murphy changed Ivy League football upon his entry, and we are all better for it.”

Harvard produced several NFL players during Murphy’s tenure, including center Matt Birk, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Murphy was a five-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as top coach in the Football Championship Subdivision and an eight-time New England coach of the year.