How to watch Boise State vs No. 21 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

This Saturday, October 4, features a thrilling Big Ten college football doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. The action kicks off at 3:30 PM ET in Indiana when the Boise State Broncos take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time. Then, at 7:30, the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Boise State:

The Broncos have rebounded since losing their season opener, averaging 49 points a game in their last 3 consecutive victories. In last week’s 47-14 win against Appalachian State, redshirt junior QB Maddux Madsen threw for a career-high 321 yards and matched his personal best with four pass touchdowns.

The Broncos now have the seventh-highest scoring offense in the FBS and are ranked second in the FBS in total offense at 567.3 yards per game. They lead the Mountain West in total offense (520), scoring offense (38.5), and passing offense (299) entering Saturday’s matchup.

Boise State holds the longest active streak in the nation with 27 consecutive winning seasons. The program has not posted a losing season since 1997.

Notre Dame:

The Fighting Irish are coming off a dominant 56-13 win against Arkansas last week. QB CJ Carr completed 22-of-30 for a career-high 354 passing yards and four touchdowns.

RB Jeremiyah Love scored four total touchdowns — all of them came in the first half. He became the first player in program history to achieve that feat since Allen Pinkett in 1984.

RB Jadarian Price added 121 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns.

On defense, Notre Dame delivered a strong performance, holding the Razorbacks to just 13 points.

The Irish have shown steady improvement since opening the season 0-2, but will likely need to win each of their final eight games to have a chance at making the College Football Playoff.

Head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t afraid of the pressure:

“I don’t mind being with my back against the wall,” began Freeman after the win. “When people compliment you all the time and tell you how good you are… it allows you to maybe become complacent. And once you become complacent, you start to have habits that are below the standards you set for yourself.”

How to watch Boise State vs No. 21 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

How to watch Minnesota vs No. 1 Ohio State:

When: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

