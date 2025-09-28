2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls
We just witnessed what could be the best Saturday of College Football all season, but let’s hope not!
Week 5 was upset galore! Oregon took down Penn State in Happy Valley, Alabama earned another win over Kirby Smart, LSU’s offense couldn’t reach 20 and it finally caught up to them, plus so much more.
Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 6 College Football Poll
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 30-24 2 OT win at Penn State
Oregon versus Penn State was my second favorite game I ever attended. The atmosphere was electric for the white out, the weather was perfect for a battle of the trenches, and we were given overtime, and not, but two OTs.
There were so many factors that went into Oregon’s win over Penn State, but resilience was one and composure another. Dante Moore was perfect in both OTs and the defense proved it can travel versus anybody. That win should define Oregon’s season and give the Ducks confidence for the natty.
Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Minnesota at Ohio State (-23.5)
Last Game: 24-6 win at Washington
The Buckeyes used a 17-3 second-half in a game of few possessions to secure a win at Washington. Ohio State had seven possessions and turned the ball over and punted on the first two before scoring on the next four drives.
Julian Sayin has now beat the No. 1 overall team in his first overall and home start and a Washington team on the road that had won 22-straight home games. The near future looks bright for OSU who hosts Minnesota next as -23.5 point favorites on Peacock.
Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Miami (-6) at Florida State
Last Game: Bye Week
Miami is coming off a bye week and gets bumped down one spot after Oregon’s big win. The Hurricanes would have had another top 10 matchup with Florida State next, but the Seminoles lost on Friday at Virginia.
On a positive note, the Hurricanes’ win over Notre Dame became a little more impressive given the Irish’s last two offensive showings. Notre Dame scored 56 points in each of the last two games and won by a combined 69 points. Miami held Notre Dame to a season-low 24 points.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Alabama (-14)
Last Game: 24-21 win at Georgia
It’s getting difficult for Ty Simpson to be more impressive each week. The junior slinger tossed another two touchdowns on 24-of-38 passing for 276 yards, plus a rushing score in the win at Georgia.
That’s 13 total touchdowns with zero interceptions. That’s also 9 wins in the last 11 meetings for Alabama over Georgia. Now the Tide turn their attention to Vanderbilt for revenge after the Commodores upset Alabama at home 40-35 last season.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 24-19 win vs LSU
Ole Miss has a real problem. Do they even play Austin Simmons again this season? Trinidad Chamberliss has taken college football by storm over the last three games.
Chamberliss has six total touchdowns and one interception in that stretch with 300-plus passing yards in all three games and 62-plus rushing yards in all three. Ole Miss’ win over LSU was impressive, but they were the favorites.
A bye week comes at a good time, but looking at the remaining schedule, if Ole Miss survives a three-game stretch of Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina with one loss or fewer — this team is almost guaranteed a playoff spot.
Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-11.5)
Last Game: 16-10 win vs Auburn
The Aggies ground and pounded the Tigers out-gaining them in rushing yards, 207-52 and doubled Auburn’s ypc (2.2 vs 4.4). The A&M defense also held Auburn to an insane 0-for-15 on third and fourth downs!
Texas A&M will play two more home games of this current three-game home stand before starting a three-game road stretch at Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Texas (-7) at Florida
Last Game: Bye Week
The Longhorns are coming off a bye week ahead of a facing a desperate Florida Gators squad off three straight losses.
Texas destroyed Florida, 49-17 last season, but this matchup will be The Swamp. This meeting marks four straight games where the Longhorns will be away from home — all of October. It’s spooky season for the Longhorns!
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Penn State (TBD) at UCLA
Last Game: 30-24 2 OT loss vs Oregon
The White Out experience was top notch in Happy Valley, but the Drew Allar experience was not. Outside of a fourth-quarter rally that featured 14 points for Penn State to force OT, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything going.
For three to three and a half quarters, Penn State was outplayed and that drops James Franklin‘s record against top 10 teams to 4-21.
Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Texas Tech (-9.5) at Houston
Last Game: Bye Week
Behern Morton could make his return to QB for Texas Tech after being knocked out of the game against Utah prior to the bye week. That would give the Red Raiders a boost, but Will Hammond already proved he can lead this team.
Texas Tech will do the majority of their traveling over the next five games by alternating home and road games every week. The Red Raiders don’t have two straight home games until Nov. 8 (BYU) and 15 (TCU).
Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Kentucky at Georgia (-22.5)
Last Game: 24-21 loss vs Alabama
Georgia was able to run all over Alabama for 227 yards on 33 carries (6.9 ypc) and two scores, but Gunner Stockton wasn’t able to get much going down the field. Actually, Stockton had 6.5 yards per completion, so Georgia averaged more yards running the football as a group than Stockton passing. Georgia could very well have two losses if not for Tennessee missing a game-winner.
Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Kent State at Oklahoma (TBA)
Last Game: Bye Week
Oklahoma is coming off a bye week and expected to miss John Mateer for the next three or four weeks, so the Sooners had to come down a few spots in my rankings.
The Sooners host Kent State next, but could face Texas, South Carolina (road), and Ole Miss without Mateer. That could be detrimental to Oklahoma’s playoff hopes if they drop two games without him.
Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Iowa State (-3) at Cincinnati
Last Game: 39-14 win vs Arizona
Iowa State came off the bye week more than prepared for Arizona in a 39-14 win. The Cyclones averaged 12.2 yards per completion against Arizona and is tied for first in the BIG 12 with Arizona State.
Iowa State plays back to back road games at Cincinnati and Colorado over the next two weeks — the only time Iowa State has consecutive games away from home.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 30-29 win vs vs Wake Forest
Brent Key continues to drive this team into the winners circle as the Yellow Jackets stormed back from a 17-point deficit to beat Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech forced OT with a 33-yard field goal at two seconds remaining and made a stop on the two-point conversion in OT to seal the deal. It’s likely the perfect time for G-Tech to get a bye week after winning its third game by seven or fewer points.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Boise State at Notre Dame (-17.5)
Last Game: 56-13 win vs Arkansas
Holy cow! Notre Dame has scored 56 points in each of the last two games and totally dismantled Purdue and Arkansas. The most impressive part of those 112 points is star runnings back Jeremiyah Love and Jadaraian Price have balled out.
Love has six touchdowns and 284 total yards on 38 touches over the past two games, while Price put together five touchdowns and 195 total yards on 23 touches. Notre Dame might have the best 1-2 running back punch in the country.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 24-19 loss at Ole Miss
The LSU offense has still yet to put up 30 points in a P4 game this season and it finally caught up the Tigers. Ole Miss beat LSU as the Tigers could not crack 200 passing yards in the loss or 60 rushing yards as a team! LSU enters a much needed bye week before three of the next four games come against ranked opponents.
Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Wisconsin at Michigan (-16.5)
Last Game: Bye Week
The Wolverines are coming off a bye week as they look toward an advantageous schedule with Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, and Michigan State being five of the remaining eight games.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Alabama (-14)
Last Game: 55-35 win vs Utah State
Vanderbilt is rolling! The Commodores have blown out all five opponents they have faced this season with this 20-point win being the smallest deficit all season!
Next up, is Alabama! Vandy beat Alabama last year at home, 40-35, but are 14-point underdogs after the Tide beat Georgia over the weekend. The Commodores have a bye week after Bama and this revenge game marks a stretch of four-consecutive ranked opponents for Vandy.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 42-6 win vs Mass
Missouri cakewalked UMass as expected and roll into the bye week with a perfect record. The Tigers face three ranked opponents over the next four games, so this bye week is well timed ahead of Alabama. Missouri plays four road games and three at home for the remaining schedule.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game:41-34 win at Mississippi State
Tennessee played its second OT game of the season and is now 1-1 in the situation after beating Mississippi State, 41-34. Joey Aguilar had his second 300-yard passing outing of the season, but lost the turnover battle and time of possession to the Bulldogs.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: win/loss at Iowa
Indiana extended its winning streak to five games with a 20-15 victory at Iowa. The Hoosiers enter the bye week before it’s time to make the bread and butter.
Indiana goes to Oregon and Penn State after the bye week, but has Michigan State, UCLA, and Maryland sprinkled in-between the Ducks and Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers still have a lot of work to do for a second consecutive playoff berth.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 48-14 win at West Virginia
Utah bounced back in a big way on the road at West Virginia, winning by 34 points and leading 28-0 at halftime. The Utes held the Mountaineers to 6.5 yards per pass, 4-of-14 on third downs, and forced four punts and two turnovers on downs.
Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Tulsa at Memphis (TBA)
Last Game: 55-26 win vs Florida Atlantic
Memphis remains the top non-P4 team in terms of odds to make the college football playoff, while Notre Dame makes a run for that spot. The Tigers opened conference play with a 29-point win and nearly 500 yards of total offense, 291 rushing yards on the ground, and only three penalties with one turnover.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)
Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss vs Florida State
Virginia shocked the world Friday night with an 2 OT win over Florida State that propelled the Cavaliers into a prime position in the ACC. With the conference up in the air and basically being owned by Miami so far, Virginia and Georgia Tech are two sleepers teams.
Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Miami (-6) at Florida State
Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss at Virginia
Boy, oh boy! Were we wrong about Florida State or just sleeping on Virginia? It’s feeling like a little of both after the Seminoles 46-38 2 OT loss at Virginia to open ACC play.
In a game with five interceptions tossed and six total turnovers, Florida State didn’t do themselves any favors and now host Miami for what could be the game of the week and the defining game of FSU’s season. A loss and there is little to no hope for an ACC title, a win and you’re back in the thick of it.
Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Illinois (TBD) at Purdue
Last Game: 34-32 win vs USC
Illinois walked off USC in a bounce back performance after being buried by Indiana. The Illini only has one ranked game remaining, a home game versus Ohio State following a home game versus Purdue this upcoming weekend.
Honorable Mentions
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 27-24 win vs TCU
The Sun Devils survived TCU with a late 23-yard field goal, giving them back-to-back wins of three points in conference action. Arizona State next four game features three of the top five teams in the conference, so the challenge will be staying afloat.
Next Game: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET — West Virginia at BYU (TBA)
Last Game: 24-21 win at Colorado
BYU remained undefeated thanks to a shutout fourth quarter at Colorado. The Cougars put up over 100 more yards of offense than the Buffaloes, won the time of possession battle, turnover battle, and penalty yards.
The Cougars have West Virginia next before three or four consecutive ranked opponents after, so we will see what BYU is really made of soon.
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)
Last Game: 34-27 win at Pitt
Louisville rallied to defeat Pitt after trialing 17-0 and putting themselves back n the map for my top 25. Despite the turnover issues, penalties, and sacks taken, the Cardinals have the ability for big plays and Miller Moss isn’t afraid to stretch the field and take shots (339 passing yards, 3 TDs vs Pitt).
Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-11.5)
Last Game: 41-34 OT loss vs Tennessee
After three blowout wins and a four-point win against a ranked Arizona, the Bulldogs are still a fringe 25 team to me after losing to Tennessee in OT. Five of the remaining seven games for the Bulldogs are against ranked opponents with the next two coming on the road.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: 34-32 loss at Illinois
Despite taking a two-point loss to Illinois, USC had the game in the bag before being unable to close out the final defenisve series. Offensively, USC remains one of the top units in the country and capable of 30-50 points any given game.
New to the Top 25 entering Week 6:
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)
Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss vs Florida State
After being an underdog at Louisville this upcoming week, which I don’t agree with, the Cavaliers have a bye week and zero remaining ranked opponents on the schedule. The Cavaliers have the best route to an ACC championship appearance surprisingly.
Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Illinois (TBD) at Purdue
Last Game: 34-32 win vs USC
A win over USC doesn’t make up for the blowout loss to Indiana, but the upcoming schedule will sure help. The Illini finish the regular season with Washington, Rutgers, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Northwestern over the last five games, arguably the best stretch for any team in the Big Ten.
Out of the Top 25 following Week 5:
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Syracuse at SMU (TBA)
Last Game: 38-3 loss at Duke
Syracuse lost Steve Angelli to injury, so they turned to Rickie Collins who tossed an interception and went touchdown-less against Duke. After a 38-3 loss at Duke that followed the upset over Clemson — the Orange are in a weird position with three ranked opponents left and more road games (4) than home (3) remaining.
Next Game: Bye Week
Last Game: win/loss at Illinois
After the loss to ranked Illinois, USC plays two more ranked opponents over the same amount of weeks — Michigan and Notre Dame. The road won’t be any easier for the Trojans, but a two-week bye week after Michigan and Notre Dame present a reflect and readjust.
Biggest Winner from Week 5:
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)
Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss vs Florida State
It’s so easy to go Oregon here, or Alabama, or Ole Miss, but let’s be honest, the Virginia win over Florida State put themselves in the second seat of the ACC lead.
What rally makes the win so substantial for Virginia is the remaining schedule. It’s beautiful for a run to the ACC conference championship.
Virginia plays at Louisville, North Carolina, California, and Duke as the four remaining road games, plus hosts Washington State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech.
The college football playoff predictor gave Virginia a 49% at making the ACC title game given their schedule and the fact they will be favored in six of seven games.
The only game UVA isn’t expected to be favored is the next one at Louisville. I can see Virginia winning the game though, so I am risking some credibility with saying the Cavs are the biggest winner of this week, but UVA was very impressive in the win over FSU and will be on everyone’s radar if they win at Louisville.
Biggest Loser from Week 5:
Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Penn State (TBD) at UCLA
Last Game: 30-24 2 OT loss vs Oregon
James Franklin is now 4-21 versus top 10 teams for his career at Penn State after the loss to Oregon. Penn State’s chances for the big ten title took a major hit in another season where we spent the summer putting the expectations through the roof for Franklin and all these returners.
The truth is, to me, Penn State will not be the third-straight team to win a national championship out of the big ten conference, but Oregon might.
If you are looking for help with your weekly College Football picks, NBC Sports has you covered with game odds, betting tools, and player prop projections.
