2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls

We just witnessed what could be the best Saturday of College Football all season, but let’s hope not!

Week 5 was upset galore! Oregon took down Penn State in Happy Valley, Alabama earned another win over Kirby Smart, LSU’s offense couldn’t reach 20 and it finally caught up to them, plus so much more.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 6 College Football Poll

1. Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 30-24 2 OT win at Penn State

Oregon versus Penn State was my second favorite game I ever attended. The atmosphere was electric for the white out, the weather was perfect for a battle of the trenches, and we were given overtime, and not, but two OTs.

There were so many factors that went into Oregon’s win over Penn State, but resilience was one and composure another. Dante Moore was perfect in both OTs and the defense proved it can travel versus anybody. That win should define Oregon’s season and give the Ducks confidence for the natty.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Minnesota at Ohio State (-23.5)

Last Game: 24-6 win at Washington

The Buckeyes used a 17-3 second-half in a game of few possessions to secure a win at Washington. Ohio State had seven possessions and turned the ball over and punted on the first two before scoring on the next four drives.

Julian Sayin has now beat the No. 1 overall team in his first overall and home start and a Washington team on the road that had won 22-straight home games. The near future looks bright for OSU who hosts Minnesota next as -23.5 point favorites on Peacock.

3. Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Miami (-6) at Florida State

Last Game: Bye Week

Miami is coming off a bye week and gets bumped down one spot after Oregon’s big win. The Hurricanes would have had another top 10 matchup with Florida State next, but the Seminoles lost on Friday at Virginia.

On a positive note, the Hurricanes’ win over Notre Dame became a little more impressive given the Irish’s last two offensive showings. Notre Dame scored 56 points in each of the last two games and won by a combined 69 points. Miami held Notre Dame to a season-low 24 points.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Alabama (-14)

Last Game: 24-21 win at Georgia

It’s getting difficult for Ty Simpson to be more impressive each week. The junior slinger tossed another two touchdowns on 24-of-38 passing for 276 yards, plus a rushing score in the win at Georgia.

That’s 13 total touchdowns with zero interceptions. That’s also 9 wins in the last 11 meetings for Alabama over Georgia. Now the Tide turn their attention to Vanderbilt for revenge after the Commodores upset Alabama at home 40-35 last season.

5. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 24-19 win vs LSU

Ole Miss has a real problem. Do they even play Austin Simmons again this season? Trinidad Chamberliss has taken college football by storm over the last three games.

Chamberliss has six total touchdowns and one interception in that stretch with 300-plus passing yards in all three games and 62-plus rushing yards in all three. Ole Miss’ win over LSU was impressive, but they were the favorites.

A bye week comes at a good time, but looking at the remaining schedule, if Ole Miss survives a three-game stretch of Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina with one loss or fewer — this team is almost guaranteed a playoff spot.

6. Texas A&M Aggies (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-11.5)

Last Game: 16-10 win vs Auburn

The Aggies ground and pounded the Tigers out-gaining them in rushing yards, 207-52 and doubled Auburn’s ypc (2.2 vs 4.4). The A&M defense also held Auburn to an insane 0-for-15 on third and fourth downs!

Texas A&M will play two more home games of this current three-game home stand before starting a three-game road stretch at Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.

7. Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Texas (-7) at Florida

Last Game: Bye Week

The Longhorns are coming off a bye week ahead of a facing a desperate Florida Gators squad off three straight losses.

Texas destroyed Florida, 49-17 last season, but this matchup will be The Swamp. This meeting marks four straight games where the Longhorns will be away from home — all of October. It’s spooky season for the Longhorns!

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Penn State (TBD) at UCLA

Last Game: 30-24 2 OT loss vs Oregon

The White Out experience was top notch in Happy Valley, but the Drew Allar experience was not. Outside of a fourth-quarter rally that featured 14 points for Penn State to force OT, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything going.

For three to three and a half quarters, Penn State was outplayed and that drops James Franklin‘s record against top 10 teams to 4-21.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Texas Tech (-9.5) at Houston

Last Game: Bye Week

Behern Morton could make his return to QB for Texas Tech after being knocked out of the game against Utah prior to the bye week. That would give the Red Raiders a boost, but Will Hammond already proved he can lead this team.

Texas Tech will do the majority of their traveling over the next five games by alternating home and road games every week. The Red Raiders don’t have two straight home games until Nov. 8 (BYU) and 15 (TCU).

10. Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Kentucky at Georgia (-22.5)

Last Game: 24-21 loss vs Alabama

Georgia was able to run all over Alabama for 227 yards on 33 carries (6.9 ypc) and two scores, but Gunner Stockton wasn’t able to get much going down the field. Actually, Stockton had 6.5 yards per completion, so Georgia averaged more yards running the football as a group than Stockton passing. Georgia could very well have two losses if not for Tennessee missing a game-winner.

11. Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Kent State at Oklahoma (TBA)

Last Game: Bye Week

Oklahoma is coming off a bye week and expected to miss John Mateer for the next three or four weeks, so the Sooners had to come down a few spots in my rankings.

The Sooners host Kent State next, but could face Texas, South Carolina (road), and Ole Miss without Mateer. That could be detrimental to Oklahoma’s playoff hopes if they drop two games without him.

12. Iowa State Cyclones (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Iowa State (-3) at Cincinnati

Last Game: 39-14 win vs Arizona

Iowa State came off the bye week more than prepared for Arizona in a 39-14 win. The Cyclones averaged 12.2 yards per completion against Arizona and is tied for first in the BIG 12 with Arizona State.

Iowa State plays back to back road games at Cincinnati and Colorado over the next two weeks — the only time Iowa State has consecutive games away from home.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 30-29 win vs vs Wake Forest

Brent Key continues to drive this team into the winners circle as the Yellow Jackets stormed back from a 17-point deficit to beat Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech forced OT with a 33-yard field goal at two seconds remaining and made a stop on the two-point conversion in OT to seal the deal. It’s likely the perfect time for G-Tech to get a bye week after winning its third game by seven or fewer points.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Boise State at Notre Dame (-17.5)

Last Game: 56-13 win vs Arkansas

Holy cow! Notre Dame has scored 56 points in each of the last two games and totally dismantled Purdue and Arkansas. The most impressive part of those 112 points is star runnings back Jeremiyah Love and Jadaraian Price have balled out.

Love has six touchdowns and 284 total yards on 38 touches over the past two games, while Price put together five touchdowns and 195 total yards on 23 touches. Notre Dame might have the best 1-2 running back punch in the country.

15. LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 24-19 loss at Ole Miss

The LSU offense has still yet to put up 30 points in a P4 game this season and it finally caught up the Tigers. Ole Miss beat LSU as the Tigers could not crack 200 passing yards in the loss or 60 rushing yards as a team! LSU enters a much needed bye week before three of the next four games come against ranked opponents.

16. Michigan Wolverines (3-1, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Wisconsin at Michigan (-16.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

The Wolverines are coming off a bye week as they look toward an advantageous schedule with Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, and Michigan State being five of the remaining eight games.

17. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Vanderbilt at Alabama (-14)

Last Game: 55-35 win vs Utah State

Vanderbilt is rolling! The Commodores have blown out all five opponents they have faced this season with this 20-point win being the smallest deficit all season!

Next up, is Alabama! Vandy beat Alabama last year at home, 40-35, but are 14-point underdogs after the Tide beat Georgia over the weekend. The Commodores have a bye week after Bama and this revenge game marks a stretch of four-consecutive ranked opponents for Vandy.

18. Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 42-6 win vs Mass

Missouri cakewalked UMass as expected and roll into the bye week with a perfect record. The Tigers face three ranked opponents over the next four games, so this bye week is well timed ahead of Alabama. Missouri plays four road games and three at home for the remaining schedule.

19. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game:41-34 win at Mississippi State

Tennessee played its second OT game of the season and is now 1-1 in the situation after beating Mississippi State, 41-34. Joey Aguilar had his second 300-yard passing outing of the season, but lost the turnover battle and time of possession to the Bulldogs.

20. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: win/loss at Iowa

Indiana extended its winning streak to five games with a 20-15 victory at Iowa. The Hoosiers enter the bye week before it’s time to make the bread and butter.

Indiana goes to Oregon and Penn State after the bye week, but has Michigan State, UCLA, and Maryland sprinkled in-between the Ducks and Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers still have a lot of work to do for a second consecutive playoff berth.

21. Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 48-14 win at West Virginia

Utah bounced back in a big way on the road at West Virginia, winning by 34 points and leading 28-0 at halftime. The Utes held the Mountaineers to 6.5 yards per pass, 4-of-14 on third downs, and forced four punts and two turnovers on downs.

22. Memphis Tigers (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Tulsa at Memphis (TBA)

Last Game: 55-26 win vs Florida Atlantic

Memphis remains the top non-P4 team in terms of odds to make the college football playoff, while Notre Dame makes a run for that spot. The Tigers opened conference play with a 29-point win and nearly 500 yards of total offense, 291 rushing yards on the ground, and only three penalties with one turnover.

23. Virgina Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)

Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss vs Florida State

Virginia shocked the world Friday night with an 2 OT win over Florida State that propelled the Cavaliers into a prime position in the ACC. With the conference up in the air and basically being owned by Miami so far, Virginia and Georgia Tech are two sleepers teams.

24. Florida State Seminoles (3-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Miami (-6) at Florida State

Last Game: 46-38 2 OT loss at Virginia

Boy, oh boy! Were we wrong about Florida State or just sleeping on Virginia? It’s feeling like a little of both after the Seminoles 46-38 2 OT loss at Virginia to open ACC play.

In a game with five interceptions tossed and six total turnovers, Florida State didn’t do themselves any favors and now host Miami for what could be the game of the week and the defining game of FSU’s season. A loss and there is little to no hope for an ACC title, a win and you’re back in the thick of it.

25. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Illinois (TBD) at Purdue

Last Game: 34-32 win vs USC

Illinois walked off USC in a bounce back performance after being buried by Indiana. The Illini only has one ranked game remaining, a home game versus Ohio State following a home game versus Purdue this upcoming weekend.

Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win Julian Sayin threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State kept Washington out of the end zone as the Buckeyes grinded out a 24-6 win at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Honorable Mentions

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 27-24 win vs TCU

The Sun Devils survived TCU with a late 23-yard field goal, giving them back-to-back wins of three points in conference action. Arizona State next four game features three of the top five teams in the conference, so the challenge will be staying afloat.

BYU Cougars (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET — West Virginia at BYU (TBA)

Last Game: 24-21 win at Colorado

BYU remained undefeated thanks to a shutout fourth quarter at Colorado. The Cougars put up over 100 more yards of offense than the Buffaloes, won the time of possession battle, turnover battle, and penalty yards.

The Cougars have West Virginia next before three or four consecutive ranked opponents after, so we will see what BYU is really made of soon.

Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia at Louisville (-7)

Last Game: 34-27 win at Pitt

Louisville rallied to defeat Pitt after trialing 17-0 and putting themselves back n the map for my top 25. Despite the turnover issues, penalties, and sacks taken, the Cardinals have the ability for big plays and Miller Moss isn’t afraid to stretch the field and take shots (339 passing yards, 3 TDs vs Pitt).

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-11.5)

Last Game: 41-34 OT loss vs Tennessee

After three blowout wins and a four-point win against a ranked Arizona, the Bulldogs are still a fringe 25 team to me after losing to Tennessee in OT. Five of the remaining seven games for the Bulldogs are against ranked opponents with the next two coming on the road.

USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 34-32 loss at Illinois

Despite taking a two-point loss to Illinois, USC had the game in the bag before being unable to close out the final defenisve series. Offensively, USC remains one of the top units in the country and capable of 30-50 points any given game.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 6:

After being an underdog at Louisville this upcoming week, which I don’t agree with, the Cavaliers have a bye week and zero remaining ranked opponents on the schedule. The Cavaliers have the best route to an ACC championship appearance surprisingly.

A win over USC doesn’t make up for the blowout loss to Indiana, but the upcoming schedule will sure help. The Illini finish the regular season with Washington, Rutgers, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Northwestern over the last five games, arguably the best stretch for any team in the Big Ten.

Out of the Top 25 following Week 5:

25. Syracuse Orange (3-2, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Syracuse at SMU (TBA)

Last Game: 38-3 loss at Duke

Syracuse lost Steve Angelli to injury, so they turned to Rickie Collins who tossed an interception and went touchdown-less against Duke. After a 38-3 loss at Duke that followed the upset over Clemson — the Orange are in a weird position with three ranked opponents left and more road games (4) than home (3) remaining.

After the loss to ranked Illinois, USC plays two more ranked opponents over the same amount of weeks — Michigan and Notre Dame. The road won’t be any easier for the Trojans, but a two-week bye week after Michigan and Notre Dame present a reflect and readjust.

Biggest Winner from Week 5:

It’s so easy to go Oregon here, or Alabama, or Ole Miss, but let’s be honest, the Virginia win over Florida State put themselves in the second seat of the ACC lead.

What rally makes the win so substantial for Virginia is the remaining schedule. It’s beautiful for a run to the ACC conference championship.

Virginia plays at Louisville, North Carolina, California, and Duke as the four remaining road games, plus hosts Washington State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech.

The college football playoff predictor gave Virginia a 49% at making the ACC title game given their schedule and the fact they will be favored in six of seven games.

The only game UVA isn’t expected to be favored is the next one at Louisville. I can see Virginia winning the game though, so I am risking some credibility with saying the Cavs are the biggest winner of this week, but UVA was very impressive in the win over FSU and will be on everyone’s radar if they win at Louisville.

Biggest Loser from Week 5:

8. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Penn State (TBD) at UCLA

Last Game: 30-24 2 OT loss vs Oregon

James Franklin is now 4-21 versus top 10 teams for his career at Penn State after the loss to Oregon. Penn State’s chances for the big ten title took a major hit in another season where we spent the summer putting the expectations through the roof for Franklin and all these returners.

The truth is, to me, Penn State will not be the third-straight team to win a national championship out of the big ten conference, but Oregon might.

