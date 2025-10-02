How to watch Minnesota vs No. 1 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Head to NBC and Peacock this Saturday for an exciting Big Ten college football doubleheader. The action kicks off at 3:30 PM ET in Indiana when the Boise State Broncos take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time. Then, at 7:30, the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!

Minnesota:

Minnesota (3-1) defeated Rutgers 31-28 last week in a comeback victory, after trailing 14-0 in the second quarter. Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey completed 31-of-41 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, marking the most single-game passing yards by a Minnesota quarterback since November 2019. WR Jalen Smith had four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, while WR Javon Tracey made six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday’s game will be the Golden Gophers’ second away game of the season. Historically, the team is 3-14 all-time against opponents ranked number one.

The Golden Gophers are looking for their first win against the Buckeyes since 2000.

Ohio State:

The defending national champions improved to 4-0 with a 24-6 win over Washington last Saturday.

Sophomore QB Julian Sayin is off to a promising start. Through the first four games of the season, he has completed 78-of-99 passes for 987 yards and has ten touchdowns and three interceptions. He currently leads the FBS in completion percentage.

Sophomore Jeremiah Smith and junior Carnell Tate — Ohio State’s powerhouse wide receiver duo — have accounted for 51.2% of the team’s receptions and 61.2% of its receiving yards.

Ohio State remains a dominant force on defense. The Buckeyes have allowed just 22 points through the first four games and are the only team in the FBS that has yet to surrender a rushing touchdown.

How to watch Minnesota vs No. 1 Ohio State:

When: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

When: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

