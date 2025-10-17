How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Head to Peacock this Saturday, October 18, for an exciting day of college football action. First, at 3:30 PM ET, the Michigan State Spartans go head-to-head with the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. Then, at 7:00 PM, it’s Penn State vs Iowa, followed by No. 20 USC vs No. 13 Notre Dame at 7:30. See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!

Michigan State:

The Spartans are coming off a 38-13 loss to UCLA last Saturday — their third straight defeat of the season. They were outgained 418-253 in total offense, as struggles continue on both sides of the ball. Michigan State currently ranks 16th in the Big Ten and 110th in the FBS with just 331.7 total yards per game. Defensively, they are last in the Big Ten and 120th in the FBS, allowing 31.8 points per game.

“We’re at the halfway point, [we] talked about it in the locker room just now, three and three. That’s the reality,” said MSU head coach Jonathan Smith after the loss. “We’ve gotten beat the last three weeks coming out, and we’ve got to work to fix some things that we can fix, but we’ve got to be able to play in the manner that we win way more one-on-ones than we did today.”

Indiana:

The Hoosiers improved to 6-0 with a 30-20 statement victory over then-No. 3 Oregon last Saturday. It was the program’s second-ever win over an AP top-5 opponent and first top-5 road win. The win lifted the Hoosiers four spots up to No. 3 in this week’s AP Poll — the program’s highest ranking ever.

Now in their second year under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers are 17-2 since his arrival and 12-0 at home — the longest streak in program history and the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

Saturday’s game marks the 72nd meeting between the two programs. Indiana won last year’s contest 47-10, but Michigan State leads the series, 50-19-2.

How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana:

When: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: No. 3 Indiana vs. Michigan State prediction - Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

What other college football games are on NBC and/or Peacock this weekend?

When: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 20 USC vs No. 13 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?