College Football Week 8 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Ole Miss vs Georgia, USC vs Notre Dame, Duke, A&M, More!

Week 7 featured Penn State losing three straight and firing James Franklin, Indiana downing Oregon, and Alabama edging Missouri. In Week 8, I will say at least two of the 11 undefeated teams in the country lose, and I am betting on two of them.

Ole Miss at Georgia (-7): O/U 54.5

Trinidad Chambliss has been amazing through four starts with Ole Miss, but I think it’s time to fade the Rebels. In Chambliss’ 4-0 start, every game came at home. This is his first road start in DI and SEC play, so I am hesitant to think the first half will go smoothly for Ole Miss.

Austin Simmons started at Kentucky in Week 2 and Ole Miss went scoreless in the first quarter before putting 17 on the board in the second. I’ll admit, Georgia has had its early troubles defensively in games this year. The Bulldogs allowed 21 to Tennessee in the first quarter and 17 to Alabama in the second quarter of their two toughest games. Last week, Georgia trailed at Auburn 10-3 during the half, but won the game 20-10.

Georgia’s defense is stout and while they’ve showed a lapse in a quarter or two this year, this is a spot where I think they can take advantage of Chambliss early. I played the Rebels’ first-half team total Under 10.5 at -120 odds. I have my doubts Ole Miss gets two-plus scores in the first-half and lean Georgia 1H -3.5 and full game -7.

Pick: Ole Miss 1H Team Total Under 10.5 (1 unit)

USC at Notre Dame (-9.5): O/U 61.5

Last year, Notre Dame led in the fourth quarter, 35-28, then USC threw an interception and the Irish ran it back 99 yards. On the very next drive, Notre Dame got a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, so the game was closer than the 49-35 score indicates.

USC has upgraded at QB with Jayden Maiava and has one of the best WRs in the country in Makai Lemon. A theme for the Irish defensively has been takeaways with seven interceptions over the last three weeks and 10 during the four-game win streak — it’s hard to see that continue here.

If USC can slow Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price down or make CJ Carr look like a true freshman, then USC can win this game. USC has an edge in havoc rate, ranking 26th and 14th, while Notre Dame is 91st and 64th. I will take the +9.5 and sprinkle the ML at +260.

Pick: USC +9.5 (1 unit), USC ML (0.5 unit)

Georgia Tech at Duke (-1.5): O/U 61.5

It’s not to often we have a ranked team as an underdog, but Georgia Tech is that as they go to Duke and face a Blue Devils squad off a bye week. Duke has won three straight games by 12, 35, and 24 points, while Georgia Tech is one of the 11 remaining undefeated teams.

Duke ranks 18th in havoc rate on defense and QB Darian Mensah has tossed 15 touchdowns and at least 265 yards in every game this season. Georgia Tech hasn’t faced a high-profile passing attack yet as Clemson was expected to be one and the Tigers didn’t live up to expectations.

Georgia Tech will be on the road in three of the next four games — I smell a loss incoming. They trailed early at Colorado and Wake Forest, almost losing both games. For a modest -120 price, I like Duke on the ML as at least one road loss is likely for the Jackets this year.

Pick: Duke ML (1 unit)

Purdue at Northwestern (-3.5): O/U 46.5

Northwestern beat Penn State, and the most Big Ten thing would be for the Wildcats to turn around and lose as a home favorite and public pick to Purdue after accomplishing their biggest wins since who knows when.

Purdue has been a scrappy team that is just trying to get one Big Ten win this season and this could be it. The Boilermakers scored 30 on Notre Dame, 27 on Illinois, and 20 on Minnesota over the past three games.

Last season, Purdue lost at home in OT, 26-20 to Northwestern, and since 2018, the Wildcats lead the series 4-3. Six of the last seven games between these two teams were one-score games decided by eight points or less. I will take Purdue to snap their two-game losing streak versus Northwestern. I’m on Purdue +3.5 and the ML (+140).

Pick: Purdue +3.5 (1 unit), Purdue ML (0.5 unit)

Texas A&M (-7.5) at Arkansas: O/U 61.5

Arkansas is getting +7.5 points at home against Texas A&M, and there is no Le’Veon Moss at RB for the Aggies, but there is more that makes me like the 2-4 Razorbacks.

A&M has played three straight games at home after beating Notre Dame on a game-winning touchdown, which was their only road game. Undefeated A&M goes on the road for three straight games, starting with Arkansas, then LSU, and finally Missouri.

I say fade Texas A&M in the next three games as they will likely lose at least one. I played the Razorbacks +7.5 and ML at +245. The Aggies could have had two losses already.

Pick: Arkansas +7.5 (1 unit), Arkansas ML (0.5 unit)

Season Record: 36-44 (45%) -6.68 units | -7.68 ROI%

Last Week Record: 3-3 +0.10 units | 1.49 ROI%

