How to Watch Penn State vs Iowa Football: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday matchup

  
Published October 16, 2025 09:04 PM
Cignetti, Rhule lead Penn State HC candidates
October 16, 2025 01:40 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry evaluate the top candidates for Penn State's head coaching job after it moved on from James Franklin before projecting what a potential hiring timeline could look like.

Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Iowa (7pm ET on Peacock) will look very different than many would have predicted when it first appeared on both team’s schedules: this will be the first game for the Nittany Lions since they fired head coach James Franklin and lost starting QB Drew Allar to a season-ending injury. Penn State announced Franklin’s firing just a day after a 22-21 loss to Northwestern at home, their third-straight loss of the season after starting 3-0.

Penn State was ranked as high as No. 2 in preseason polls but enters this weekend’s game 3-3 (0-3 Big Ten), meaning they’re off to the worst start by a preseason top-2 team since 1964. Associate head coach Terry Smith will take over as interim head coach moving forward.

READ MORE: James Franklin’s Penn State ousting proves schools fear losing games more than losing money

In addition to the changes at head coach, Penn State will start redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer against Iowa. Allar, the three-year starter, left the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Northwestern with an apparent leg injury. After the team’s loss in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Allar decided to return to Penn State this season rather than entering the 2025 NFL Draft. “There’s a lot of unfinished business, and that’s part of the reason I came back,” he said of the decision.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes enter this matchup 4-2, with both of their losses coming to ranked opponents (at then-#16 Iowa State; v then-#11 Indiana). Led by head coach Kirk Ferentz for the 27th straight season, Iowa is coming off a 37-0 drubbing of Wisconsin last weekend for the largest margin of victory in Big Ten play since 2021.

As has historically been the case, the Hawkeyes this season are powered by their defense: they enter the weekend ranked 3rd in the Big Ten in scoring defense (13.0 ppg) and total defense (246.7 yards per game), and 5th in FBS in rushing defense, allowing just 79 rushing yards per game.

READ MORE: Nicole Auerbach’s midseason College Football Playoff predictions and awards

How to Watch Penn State vs Iowa Football

  • Date: Saturday, October 18th
  • Time: 7pm ET
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)
  • Streaming: Peacock

Who is the interim head football coach at Penn State?

Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith will take over as interim head coach for the Nittany Lions for the rest of the season.

Who might replace James Franklin as Penn State Football coach?

All eyes are on Penn State AD Pat Kraft to see where he’ll steer the program next after firing Franklin. Nebraska’s Matt Rhule could be a target, and plenty would have listed Indiana’s Curt Cignetti for the opening as well, at least until the Hoosiers announced an eight-year deal with the superstar head coach on Thursday afternoon. Texas A&M’s Mike Elko has also been in the conversation for the role. Nothing’s decided yet (or at least not publicly), but the job is expected to be one of the hottest openings in college football.

Saturday College Football Schedule on NBC and Peacock

  • Michigan State vs Indiana — 3:30pm ET on Peacock
  • Penn State vs Iowa — 7pm ET on Peacock
  • USC vs Notre Dame — 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock

How to Watch College Football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.