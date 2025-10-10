How to watch NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

The Week 7 college football slate features another doubleheader on Peacock, with No. 16 Notre Dame hosting NC State for the fifth time ever and No. 15 Michigan traveling west for a duel with USC on Big Ten on Saturday Night.

Winners of three straight, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish must resist looking ahead to their own clash with USC on October 18 as they face a 4-2 Wolfpack team this weekend. Let’s dive into what to watch and streaming information for Saturday afternoon’s action in South Bend. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!

NC State storylines

The Wolfpack enter Saturday’s matchup at 4–2, having won back-to-back ACC games while leaning on an offense that thrives on efficiency and explosive plays. NC State averages 6.65 yards per play—25th nationally—and has found success through the air with a 73.0% completion rate, seventh-best in the FBS. Quarterback CJ Bailey has led a passing attack that converts 77.6% of new sets of downs and ranks 13th in red zone touchdown rate (79.2%).

Sophomore running back Daylan Smothers has emerged as the centerpiece of the ground game. He’s rushed for 693 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 6.93 yards per attempt with nearly a quarter of those going for first downs. He’s also dangerous after contact, averaging 4.69 yards after contact per carry, while hauling in 21 of 22 passes thrown his way. Despite his production, the run game overall ranks 94th in success rate.

Defensively, NC State boasts one of the country’s most stout fronts, ranking eighth nationally in rushing success rate allowed; however, it struggles to prevent chunk plays, ranking 132nd in marginal explosiveness allowed. The Wolfpack defense bends often in the red zone, ranking 108th in goal-to-go TD rate, and the team’s -4 turnover margin continues to make every possession count.

Notre Dame storylines

After opening the season with two losses, No. 16 Notre Dame has strung together three straight wins to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Irish have outscored opponents 84–20 over the past two weeks, while forcing six turnovers and committing none.

In last week’s 28–7 win over Boise State, running back Jeremiyah Love led the charge with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown — his third straight game with a score. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr continued his efficient run, completing 15 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, marking his third consecutive turnover-free performance.

Defensively, Notre Dame held the Broncos to just seven points, recorded four sacks and tackles for loss, and intercepted four passes — two of them by freshman cornerback Leonard Moore, who now leads the team in picks. Chris Ash’s defense has tightened things up significantly since its early struggles. Over their last two games, the Fighting Irish have allowed just 236.5 yards per game and a 26.3% third-down conversion rate. Head coach Marcus Freeman praised the turnaround, calling it “a huge step forward” in the team’s identity. This unit, along with a humming offense, will look to extend Notre Dame’s win streak to four.

How to watch NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

When: Saturday, October 11

Saturday, October 11 Where: Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Indiana Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

No. 15 Michigan heads to California for a clash with USC. Find out how to watch below:

When: Saturday, October 11

Where: LA Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles, California

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Live stream: Peacock

