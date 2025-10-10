How to watch No. 15 Michigan vs USC: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 7 matchup

The College football season on NBC and Peacock rolls on this Saturday as No. 15 Michigan heads to Los Angeles to face USC. In what used to be a classic Rose Bowl matchup, the Wolverines and Trojans will clash as the winner states its claim for a College Football Playoff spot.

Michigan

The Wolverines have won their last three games since losing 24-13 at No. 6 Oklahoma in Week 2 to enter this game at 4-1 in Year 2 under Sherrone Moore. Michigan’s next six games are all against unranked opponents; if they win all those games, the Wolverines will enter their rivalry matchup against Ohio State – against whom they have won four straight – in clear range of the College Football Playoff.

True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, has been the defining figure of the season. The young signal-caller has averaged 236.8 total yards per games and accounted for six total touchdowns to two interceptions but has only completed 59.2% of his passes, last in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are still led by their run game and playmaking on defense, but the team can only be as good as Underwood allows it to be.

“The leadership qualities and being able to tell guys, ‘Hey, this route needs to be here,’ or, ‘Make sure we have this split here,’ ... he continues to do that,” Moore said of Underwood. “He continues to have a lot of growth.”

Underwood's goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP Michigan's freshman phenom QB Bryce Underwood sits down with Nicole Auerbach to take stock of his start to life in Ann Arbor, his role models on and off the field and more.

USC

The Trojans look like a typical Lincoln Riley team through five games. USC enters the week ranked No. 1 in the country in yards per play, second in total yards per game and third in points per game. Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten with 1,587 passing yards and has posted a 15-to-1 total TD-to-INT ratio.

Meanwhile, the defense also takes after Riley’s usual performance, ranking in the bottom third of the Big Ten in opponent points, total yards and passing yards per game. The Trojans started 4-0 against a weak schedule before losing at No. 17 Illinois on a last-second field goal. The pressure is on Riley to achieve improved results in Year 4 of his tenure.

“Our expectation is we deliver a championship-level football program,” said USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen in February. “We’re not going to shy away from that standard here at USC. Lincoln and I are very aligned on that expectation and very invested in supporting the program and putting all the right pieces into structure and place for us to be successful.”

Michigan vs USC head-to-head record, rivalry, history

The Wolverines and Trojans have played 11 times since 1948, when Michigan dominated USC 49-0 in the Rose Bowl. That was the first of eight Rose Bowl games between the two, with USC holding a 6-2 edge in those games. The Wolverines have won the other three matchups, all coming in the regular season.

On three occasions (1947, 1978 and 2003 seasons), the winner of a Michigan-USC Rose Bowl earned the national championship. These are the two teams with the most claimed national titles in the Big Ten – Michigan with 12, USC with 11.

The teams played their first matchup as Big Ten foes in Ann Arbor last season, where Michigan won 27-24 on a game-winning touchdown drive with 37 seconds remaining despite completing only seven of 12 passes for 32 yards on the game.

01:21 Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game The PFF crew analyze the upcoming B1G matchup between Michigan and USC, highlighting the X-factors, players to watch and how each team can have an edge to win the game.

How to watch No. 15 Michigan vs USC:

When: Saturday, October 11

Saturday, October 11 Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

When: Saturday, October 11

Saturday, October 11 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

