 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Cracking the code? Plenty of lessons from Ryder Cup for Presidents Cup captains
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 5: Joe Flacco trade fallout
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Cracking the code? Plenty of lessons from Ryder Cup for Presidents Cup captains
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 5: Joe Flacco trade fallout
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game

October 7, 2025 06:05 PM
The PFF crew analyze the upcoming B1G matchup between Michigan and USC, highlighting the X-factors, players to watch and how each team can have an edge to win the game.

Related Videos

nbc_pff_ncstatend_251007.jpg
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
ucla_psu.jpg
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
nbc_cfb_wiscoumehl_251004.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
nbc_cfb_tate_comp_251004.jpg
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_pennstatev2_251004.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
nbc_rtf_bamavandyv2_251004.jpg
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
nbc_cfb_ryanday_intr_251004.jpg
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_julian_intrv_251004.jpg
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251004.jpg
03:40
Iamaleava, Neuheisel shine in UCLA’s win vs. PSU
nbc_rtf_cincyvirginia_251004.jpg
03:03
Cincinnati and Virginia earn impressive wins
nbc_rtf_texasunc_251004.jpg
04:04
North Carolina and Texas disappoint in Week 6
nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_cfb_halftime_show_251004.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
02:38
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_ndboise_251004.jpg
09:14
Highlights: Notre Dame overpowers Boise State
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
52
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
nbc_cfb_fieldstd_251004.jpg
01:35
Fields gets up for TD after overturned score
nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_cfb_ndleprechaun_251007.jpg
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
nbc_nba_pg_clevschi_mobley_251007.jpg
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
nbc_nba_pg_nancehands_251007.jpg
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
nbc_moto_t24_mxonpeakracers_251007.jpg
04:23
O’Mara among Title 24 picks for peak MXoN racers
nbc_moto_t24_rvbragging_251007.jpg
04:48
Holeshot Challenge was ‘hell of a time’ RC and RV
nbc_nba_pg_alleyoops_251007.jpg
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
nbc_nba_pg_atkinsonintvv2_251007__717857.jpg
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
nbc_pff_lionschiefs_251007.jpg
01:40
Players to watch in Lions vs. Chiefs on SNF
nbc_pff_seahawksjaguars_251007.jpg
01:49
Key players in Jaguars v. Seahawks battle
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
nbc_csu_filmreview_251007.jpg
21:38
NE ‘capable’ of winning AFC East amid BUF upset
nbc_csu_jagschiefsrecap_251007.jpg
20:28
Win over Chiefs ‘biggest of Lawrence’s career’
nbc_csu_joeflacco_251007.jpg
08:54
Reacting to Flacco trade to Bengals from Browns
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
nbc_roto_joeflacco_251007.jpg
01:25
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_25100701.jpg
01:30
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
nbc_ffhh_wrtev2_251007.jpg
12:30
Bourne, Doubs lead Week 6 WR waiver wires
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251007.jpg
01:27
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_251007.jpg
01:17
Mahomes’ run game makes him a top-5 fantasy QB
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_251007.jpg
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_251007.jpg
03:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
nbc_pl_2robmanchester_251007.jpg
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbv2_251007.jpg
03:35
Week 6 waiver wire QBs: Giants’ Dart, 49ers’ Jones