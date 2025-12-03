What Sitake choosing BYU means for Penn State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Aaron Plessinger muddy bike.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Aaron Plessinger muddy bike.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What Sitake choosing BYU means for Penn State

December 3, 2025 01:40 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss why Kalani Sitake staying at BYU is the right move for him and share who Penn State should attempt to hire as their next head coach.

Related Videos

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_johnson_251203.jpg
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
nbc_rtf_americanchamp_251203.jpg
02:27
American Conference Championship is ‘exciting’
nbc_rtf_accchamp_251203.jpg
03:15
Auerbach: Virginia beats Duke and it isn’t close
nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
nbc_rtf_kiffinreax_251203.jpg
07:39
Auerbach: Kiffin left Ole Miss in ugliest way
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251203.jpg
06:55
Perry: Bloated conferences not good for CFP
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251203.jpg
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
MendozaMPX12-3.jpg
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
nbc_pff_indianaosu_251202.jpg
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
nbc_pff_ccpreviews_251202.jpg
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_rtf_cfbchaos_251129.jpg
07:26
ACC throws CFP field into further chaos
nbc_cfb_coach_bell_intrv_251129.jpg
01:23
Riley: ‘Future is really, really bright at USC’
nbc_cfb_ucla_usc_251129.jpg
07:24
Highlights: USC dominates 2nd half vs. UCLA
nbc_rtf_champgames_251129.jpg
04:34
Previewing Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 championship games
nbc_rtf_texasotherwins_251129.jpg
04:03
Texas’ win over Texas A&M has major ramifications
nbc_rtf_osuwin_251129.jpg
04:52
Ohio State wins its way at Michigan
nbc_cfb_big_ten_champ_preview_251129.jpg
02:57
Can Indiana stand up to Ohio State’s talent?
nbc_cfb_ucla_td1_251129.jpg
01:16
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
nbc_cfb_usc_td1_251129.jpg
52
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_usc_td2_251129.jpg
01:09
Lemon gets loose for go-ahead touchdown
nbc_cfb_usc_td3_251129.jpg
58
McRee’s TD extends USC’s lead over UCLA
nbc_cfb_usc_td4_2pt_251129.jpg
02:31
Miller, USC put cherry on top against UCLA
mpx_oregon.jpg
04:55
HLs: Oregon downs Washington, secures CFP berth

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_cfb_nwwrigley_251203.jpg
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_roto_cpaullatest_251203.jpg
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
nbc_roto_nowilliamson_251203.jpg
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_aiyuk_251203.jpg
01:03
Aiyuk not playing due to ‘bad blood’ with 49ers
nbc_roto_pickens_251203.jpg
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
nbc_roto_evans_251203.jpg
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251203.jpg
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?