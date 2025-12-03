Johnson's tape shows an 'underrated playmaker'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
READ NOW:
Nicole Auerbach's Week 14 Takeaways
Close
Watch Now
Johnson's tape shows an 'underrated playmaker'
December 3, 2025 03:45 PM
Connor Rogers breaks down the film on Nebraska's star RB Emmett Johnson, who is able to make a play any way you want.
Related Videos
02:27
American Conference Championship is ‘exciting’
03:15
Auerbach: Virginia beats Duke and it isn’t close
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
07:39
Auerbach: Kiffin left Ole Miss in ugliest way
08:33
What Sitake choosing BYU means for Penn State
06:55
Perry: Bloated conferences not good for CFP
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
07:26
ACC throws CFP field into further chaos
01:23
Riley: ‘Future is really, really bright at USC’
07:24
Highlights: USC dominates 2nd half vs. UCLA
04:34
Previewing Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 championship games
04:03
Texas’ win over Texas A&M has major ramifications
04:52
Ohio State wins its way at Michigan
02:57
Can Indiana stand up to Ohio State’s talent?
01:16
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
52
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
01:09
Lemon gets loose for go-ahead touchdown
58
McRee’s TD extends USC’s lead over UCLA
02:31
Miller, USC put cherry on top against UCLA
04:55
HLs: Oregon downs Washington, secures CFP berth
Latest Clips
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
01:03
Aiyuk not playing due to ‘bad blood’ with 49ers
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue