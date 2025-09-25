How to watch No. 6 Oregon vs No. 3 Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Don’t miss a thrilling Big Ten college football doubleheader on Peacock this Saturday. The excitement starts at 3:30 PM ET, when the undefeated No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Then, at 7:30, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks go head-to-head with the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship game.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!

Oregon Ducks:

The undefeated Oregon Ducks (4-0) are off to a dominant start. They enter Week 5 ranked second in the FBS in point differential (+166) and second in the Big Ten in yards per play (8.09), fueled by a deep and explosive offense.

True freshman WR Dakorien Moore leads the team with 207 receiving yards, but four other players have already topped 100 yards: wideouts Malik Benson, Gary Bryant Jr., Jeremiah McClellan, and TE Kenyon Sadiq. On the ground, 8 players have recorded at least 10 carries this season.

Redshirt sophomore QB Dante Moore, currently the second-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, has been solid through four games — completing 74.7% of passes for 962 pass yds, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Oregon has 22 consecutive regular-season wins dating back to 2023 — the longest active streak in the FBS. But the ultimate goal is a national title — something the Ducks have yet to add to their resume.

Penn State Nittany Lions:

The Nittany Lions (3-0) have also opened up the season in commanding fashion, averaging 44 points per game through the first three match ups. Defensively, Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten in both scoring defense (5.7 PPG) and red zone defense (50.0%), and first in turnover margin (+6).

But Penn State has yet to face a power conference opponent this season — and historically, they’ve struggled in marquee matchups.

Head coach James Franklin, now in his 12th season, holds a 4-20 record against AP Top-10 teams and is 1-15 against opponents ranked in the top five.

Senior QB Drew Allar is 0-5 as a starter against teams ranked within the top 6, including last year’s Big Ten Championship Game when Penn State lost 45-37 to Oregon.

The Nittany Lions — whose last national title came in 1986 — look to rewrite that narrative this Saturday at home, drawing energy from the crowd in their annual White Out game.

How to watch No. 6 Oregon vs No. 3 Penn State:

When: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

When: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

