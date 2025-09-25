How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup

This Saturday afternoon features an exciting Big Ten college football doubleheader on Peacock. First at 3:30 PM ET, the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Then, at 7:30, it’s the No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions — this match up will air on NBC.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college football excitement!



Indiana Hoosiers:

The Hoosiers improved to 4-0 with a dominant 63-10 win over then No. 9 Illinois last Saturday. It was Indiana’s largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent in program history and its 12th consecutive win at home.

Redshirt junior QB Fernando Mendoza completed 21-of-23 with 267 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Miami, Florida native, who transferred after three seasons at the University of California, Berkley, is currently the Heisman favorite. Mendoza leads the FBS with 16 touchdowns and has zero turnovers this season.

“I’ve gone into a good routine here where I’m trusting my preparation, I know what’s going to work, I know how it’s going to pay off,” said Mendoza after the win.

Junior DB D’Angelo Ponds praised Mendoza’s performance:

“[It’s] his knowledge and his IQ of the game. He can tell what coverage you’re in, even if you’re disguising. I feel like his IQ of the game is very high, so that’s what sets him apart.”

The Hoosiers, led by second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, enter Week 5 leading the FBS in point differential at +186.

Iowa Hawkeyes:

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 38-28 road victory over Rutgers last Friday. Graduate QB Mark Gronowski finished 12-of-18 for 186 passing yards and added 55 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

The South Dakota State transfer leads the team in rush attempts (46) and rush touchdowns (6).

While the Hawkeyes’ ground game has been a success — gaining at least 130 yards in every game this season — their passing game is still a work in progress. Iowa is currently ranked last in the Big Ten with 137 passing yards per game.

How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa:

When: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock



What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

How to watch No. 6 Oregon vs No. 3 Penn State:

When: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



How can I watch Big Ten Football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?