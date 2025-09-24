College Football Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Expert Picks: Oregon at Penn State, Notre Dame, Pitt, UCLA, more!

What a weekend of games on deck! Penn State hosts Oregon, Alabama and Georgia link up, LSU goes to Ole Miss as an underdog, and Notre Dame is becoming a trendy fade as the take on Arkansas. I had myself a down Saturday in Week 4, but I am more than ready for a bounce back in Week 5!

Check out Trysta Krick, Eric Froton, and myself on the sidelines at Penn State versus Oregon for the white out this Saturday! We will be during in-game content and an all-access video afterwards.

Oregon at Penn State (-3.5): O/U 51.5

I will have a bet for this game live from the field at Happy Valley, but when you go to a football game, one of rules should be that you have to bet on the first touchdown scorer.

I’m rocking with Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton at +600 odds. Singleton along with Kaytron Allen (+650) are the favorites in this market and rightfully so as they are one of the best 1-2 punches in the nation.

Last season, Singleton ran for 105 yards against Oregon on 10 carries and caught a touchdown on four receptions for 43 yards. To start this season, Singleton has five touchdowns through three games, which leads the team. He’s also recorded 76 and 84 rushing yards in the last two games and scored the first touchdown in two of three.

I am tailing my partner Eric Froton with Singleton to go Over 58.5 rushing yards up to 63.5 and riding Singleton to score the first touchdown at +600.

Pick: Nicholas Singelton 1st TD (0.5 unit), Singleton Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (1 unit)

Notre Dame (-4) at Arkansas: O/U 64.5

Notre Dame’s pass rush and havoc rates did not get that much better against Purdue and it is clear that the Fighting Irish’s defense is not what it once was.

With that being said, Taylen Green should have a day against the Irish defense. Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed had 37 yards on Notre Dame and Green is more athletic and rans far more often. Green has 26 rushing attempts in the last two games with only two of those being sacks.

Green could break a 25-plus yard run at anytime and with a game total in the 60’s, I like the chance Green scores at -140 odds and goes for 50-plus rushing yards at -120 odds.

Pick: Taylen Green 50+ Rushing Yards (1 unit), Taylen Green anytime TD (1 unit)

Louisville (-4.5) at Pittsburgh: O/U 57.5

Louisville could be without their top two running backs once again, so Miller Moss will take on more of a responsibility, which I don’t think is a positive.

Moss was sacked six times and tossed four interceptions over the last two games and Pitt ranks 39th in the country for havoc rate. Louisville is 73rd and 85th on each side of the ball, so Pitt should win the battle of the trenches.

The Panthers had a bye week, so extra time to prep on how to get to Moss, as well as coming off a loss to rival WVU making this a bounce back spot at home. I like Pitt with the points at +4.5 (-115) and think they win outright. (+160).

Pick: Pitt +4.5 (1 unit), Pitt ML (0.5 unit)

UCLA at Northwestern (-6.5): O/U 44.5

This could be a gift of a line or a trap. Northwestern was expected to be favored in one conference game all season, but now it’s two with a -6.5 line versus UCLA.

The Bruins are coming off a bye week and fired their head coach, so they have an extra boost entering this game and have the travel negated with rest.

UCLA hasn’t gotten any pressure through three games, but that could change against a Northwestern offensive line that ranks 113th in havoc rate and an offense that is 94th in total yards per game (358.7).

UCLA beat Nebraska and Rutgers on the road last season, but lost to LSU and Penn State in their East Coast games. I know it’s not the same team, but I’ll take UCLA +6.5 (-115) here and the ML (+190) because I really don’t think they are that much worse, if at all.

Pick: UCLA +6.5 (1 unit), UCLA ML (0.5 unit)

Kentucky at South Carolina (-5.5): O/U 45.5

Coming off a concussion, LaNorris Sellers had five rushing attempts and five sacks taken in a loss at Missouri. Sellers finished with -28 rushing yards, the lowest total of his career.

Another fact, Sellers has not gone Over 30 rushing yards yet, which is mind boggling why this is 30.5. Naturally, I have to take the Under as the designed runs weren’t there last week and another injury is likely if they pushed him back to soon. I like the Under 30.5 rushing yards on Sellers down to 25.5.

Pick: LaNorris Sellers Under 30.5 Rushing Yards (1 unit)

Season Record: 23-26 (46.9%) -2.91 units | -5.35 ROI%

Game Pick Record: 19-16 (62.9%) +3.72 units (4-6 last week)

Props Record: 2-10 (16.6%) -6.63 units (0-6 last week)

