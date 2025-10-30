How to watch Rutgers vs Illinois: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

The college football action continues this Saturday, November 1, on NBC and Peacock with two exciting matchups. First at 12:00 PM ET, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Then at 7:30 PM, it’s the No. 23 USC Trojans vs Nebraska Cornhuskers. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

Why Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza are the Heisman Trophy frontrunners — for now This year’s race feels more way more open than usual at this point in the season. Will it come down to these prolific quarterbacks — or could an elite running back sneak into the picture?

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights snapped their four-game losing streak last Saturday with a big 27-24 win against Purdue.

Rutgers forced a turnover in the last minute of the game, and Jai Patel delivered the 30-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Scarlet Knights their first Big Ten win of the season.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We needed this one,” said Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano after the game. “The players believed and kept doing what we asked. It was a physical football game. We got guys walking off on crutches. We need to regroup. If guys keep chopping the way they have, we’ll continue to get better.”

Rutgers needs to win two of its next four games to become bowl eligible for the third consecutive year.

Illinois:

After finishing 10-3 last season and tying the program record for wins in a single season, the Fighting Illini started the year with high expectations. But for the first time this year, they’ll take the field as an unranked team.

Illinois has dropped its last two games, including a 42-25 loss to Washington last Saturday, which marked its third Big Ten loss of the season.

A win this weekend would make Illinois bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.

Saturday’s game will mark the 10th all-time meeting between Illinois and Rutgers. Illinois leads the series 6-3.

How to watch Rutgers vs Illinois:

When: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other college football games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

How to watch No. 23 USC vs Nebraska:

When: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?