 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Harbaugh

Betting the NFL: AFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
9-16-23 Chiaka Ogbogu celebrates.jpg
USA Volleyball’s Nigerian Gem: Chiaka Ogbogu on Cultural Impact and Olympic Gold
open_flag_1920_open23.jpg
How the cut line is determined at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
nbc_bwoaogboguclip_240628.jpg
How Ogbogu embraces Nigerian roots
oly24_atm200_trials_knightonheat_240627.jpg
Knighton impresses during 200m heat at U.S. Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jim Harbaugh

Betting the NFL: AFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
9-16-23 Chiaka Ogbogu celebrates.jpg
USA Volleyball’s Nigerian Gem: Chiaka Ogbogu on Cultural Impact and Olympic Gold
open_flag_1920_open23.jpg
How the cut line is determined at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
nbc_bwoaogboguclip_240628.jpg
How Ogbogu embraces Nigerian roots
oly24_atm200_trials_knightonheat_240627.jpg
Knighton impresses during 200m heat at U.S. Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Investigators recommend Northwestern enhance hazing prevention training

Published June 28, 2024 11:55 AM
Massachusetts v Northwestern

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: A Northwestern Wildcats helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ryan Field on November 16, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A team of investigators led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch recommended Northwestern enhance its hazing prevention training in the wake of a scandal that rocked the school’s athletic department.

Though the 47-page report by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP released Thursday by Northwestern stated “the results of our review have been largely positive,” investigators found room for improvement when it came to preventing hazing during a nearly year-long review.

“Some people expressed an interest in more interactive and scenario-based anti-hazing trainings, while others thought a greater emphasis on bystander intervention would be valuable,” the report said. “Accordingly, we recommend that the Athletics Department consider ways in which it can incorporate more bystander intervention, interactive, and scenario based trainings into its existing anti-hazing training program.”

The report also said the school and athletic department are “aligned in their commitment to ensure that their student-athletes have excellent academic and athletic experiences, despite forces at play — many of which are not unique to Northwestern — that make equal pursuit of those two goals increasingly difficult. We hope that our recommendations, if implemented, will only enhance the Northwestern student-athlete experience.”

Lynch and her team interviewed more than 120 people, including current and former student-athletes, non-athlete students, coaches, athletic administrators and staff, faculty, university administrators and trustees. They reviewed documents and data including athletic department policies.

“Our top priority is providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes, both academically and athletically,” athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg said in a statement. “We cannot do this without being open to continuous learning and improvement. The Department of Athletics and Recreation takes the findings of the review seriously and is eager to apply these lessons towards enhancing our programs and support systems.”

Northwestern fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald in July 2023 after 17 seasons amid a hazing scandal that led to lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended following an investigation by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff. That probe did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing but concluded there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it. Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him.

Northwestern hired Lynch in July 2023 to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures. The school is implementing RealResponse — a platform that tracks issues raised by student-athletes — this summer, and has added more anti-hazing training requirements for athletes that includes an emphasis on bystander intervention. Other measures include QR codes in athletic facilities that link to resources and the creation of a new portal explaining avenues to report misconduct.