 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Suarez family crash photo.jpg
Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Florida State at Pitt
Mason Heintschel throws for 321 yards, two TDs to Desmond Reid in Pitt’s upset of No. 25 Florida St.
Indiana v Oregon
No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Suarez family crash photo.jpg
Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Florida State at Pitt
Mason Heintschel throws for 321 yards, two TDs to Desmond Reid in Pitt’s upset of No. 25 Florida St.
Indiana v Oregon
No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kaidon Salter throws 2 TD passes, Colorado’s defense shines in 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State

  
Published October 11, 2025 08:21 PM
Iowa State v Colorado

BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 11: Quarterback Kaidon Salter #3 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs out of the pocket against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at Folsom Field on October 11, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kaidon Salter tossed two touchdown passes and Colorado’s defense came up big in the fourth quarter with an interception and a fourth-down stop to help the Buffaloes beat No. 22 Iowa State 24-17 on Saturday.

Salter threw for 255 yards, including a 70-yard TD strike to Omarion Miller, as the Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid. Salter took a knee to close out the game and threw the ball high into the air. The students rushed the field despite warnings from the public address announcer.

It was the second win over an AP Top 25 team since coach Deion Sanders took over at Colorado. Sanders was on the sideline after undergoing surgery related to his blood clots earlier in the week.

The momentum flipped early in the fourth quarter with the Cyclones (5-2, 2-2) facing third-and-goal at the 7. Rocco Becht was intercepted by Tawfiq Byard, but a flag was thrown for an apparent pass interference behind the play. The officials huddled for a moment before waiving off the flag.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was livid on the sideline. He was still angry and yelling at the officials after the Cyclones forced a Buffaloes punt.

Soon after, Iowa State faced a fourth-and-1 at their 18 only to be stuffed by Colorado.

It led to a 29-yard field goal by Alejandro Mata to make it 24-17.

Salter’s short TD pass to Joseph Williams in the third quarter gave the Buffaloes the lead for good. Salter also hit Williams for a 38-yard gain late in the fourth that sealed the victory. Williams had eight catches for 128 yards.

Abu Sama III ran for 177 yards and a pair of short touchdowns for the Cyclones, who have dropped two in a row.

The takeaway

Iowa State: The Cyclones committed seven penalties against Colorado. This after being called for eight the week before in a loss at Cincinnati. It’s an uncharacteristic trend for the Cyclones, who over the past two seasons have been one of the least penalized teams in the nation.

Colorado: The banged-up Buffaloes had 17 players ruled out for the game. They were outgained by a 441-395 margin.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts No. 18 BYU on Oct. 25.

Colorado: At Utah on Oct. 25.