Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama
Simpson, Miller lead No. 10 Alabama to 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Penn State at UCLA
UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama
Simpson, Miller lead No. 10 Alabama to 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Penn State at UCLA
UCLA stuns No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s 5 touchdowns, ends 16-game skid against Top-10 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

  
Published October 4, 2025 07:46 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Leonard Moore had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions in his return from injury and the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish beat Boise State 28-7 on Saturday.

CJ Carr was 15-of-23 passing for 189 yards and threw touchdowns to Will Pauling and Malachi Fields.

Moore, a preseason All-America selection at cornerback, missed Notre Dame’s previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Tae Johnson and Luke Talich had the other two interceptions for the Fighting Irish (3-2).

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love briefly left the game in the first half, but returned and finished with 103 yards rushing and a 4-yard TD run. Jadarian Price rushed for 83 yards and scored on a 49-yard run.

Maddux Madsen, who threw the four picks, scored the lone touchdown for Boise State (3-2) on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish defense slowed down what had been a high-octane Broncos offense in their past three games. Despite this, the Irish probably will not see much improvement in the AP poll this week.

Boise State: The Broncos hurt themselves with double-digit penalties. They racked up 13 penalties for 112 yards.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts N.C. State next Saturday.

Boise State: Hosts New Mexico next Saturday.
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
Jadarian Price breaks multiple Boise State tackles on his way to a 49-yard touchdown run for Notre Dame during Week 6.