Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Leonard Moore had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions in his return from injury and the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish beat Boise State 28-7 on Saturday.

CJ Carr was 15-of-23 passing for 189 yards and threw touchdowns to Will Pauling and Malachi Fields.

Moore, a preseason All-America selection at cornerback, missed Notre Dame’s previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Tae Johnson and Luke Talich had the other two interceptions for the Fighting Irish (3-2).

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love briefly left the game in the first half, but returned and finished with 103 yards rushing and a 4-yard TD run. Jadarian Price rushed for 83 yards and scored on a 49-yard run.

Maddux Madsen, who threw the four picks, scored the lone touchdown for Boise State (3-2) on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish defense slowed down what had been a high-octane Broncos offense in their past three games. Despite this, the Irish probably will not see much improvement in the AP poll this week.

Boise State: The Broncos hurt themselves with double-digit penalties. They racked up 13 penalties for 112 yards.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts N.C. State next Saturday.

Boise State: Hosts New Mexico next Saturday.