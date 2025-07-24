Missouri extends Eli Drinkwitz’s contract through 2029, adds money to assistant salary pool

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a second contract extension in less than two years, this one keeping him with the Tigers through the 2029 season while adding additional money to his salary pool for assistants.

Drinkwitz signed an extension in December 2023 that paid him $46 million through the 2028 season, along with incentives such as $250,000 for a first-round appearance in the College Football Playoff and $750,000 for winning the national championship.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the continued belief in our vision,” said Drinkwitz, who is entering his sixth season at Missouri. “I’m proud of the staff we’ve assembled and excited to keep pushing forward together.”

Drinkwitz was the SEC coach of the year two years ago, when he led the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win. They followed that up with a 10-3 record and a Music City Bowl win last season, giving the program back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the first time in a decade and only the third time in school history.

Drinkwitz, who arrived in 2020 after one season leading Appalachian State, is 38-24 with the Tigers, breaking Dan Devine’s record for the most wins in the first five seasons by a Missouri coach. He also has coached 17 players that were chosen in the NFL draft, including Armand Membou, the seventh overall pick of the New York Jets in April.

“The consistent progress we’ve seen under Coach Drinkwitz’s leadership is inspiring,” Missouri athletic director Laid Veatch said in a statement. “This extension, along with increased investment in our coaching and support staff, reflects our commitment to sustaining success at the highest level.”

The Tigers open the season Aug. 28 against Central Arkansas with a roster that will have to replace numerous stars, including Membou, second-round pick Luther Burden III at wide receiver and Brady Cook at quarterback. But the Tigers have a favorable schedule with their first six games at home, including rival Kansas and SEC foes South Carolina and Alabama.

The school is also undertaking a $250 million renovation of Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium due to be completed next year.

“Mizzou football is at a pivotal moment, marked in part by the historic Memorial Stadium Centennial Project,” Board of Curators chair Todd Graves said. “Coach Drinkwitz is the right leader to ensure we uphold our championship culture and achieve wins that make Tiger fans proud across the state and around the world.”