Nebraska’s spring game likely canceled as transfer portal has made it detrimental

  
Published February 1, 2025 02:37 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska spring game, one of the best-attended in college football and a major revenue producer, likely won’t be held going forward because of coach Matt Rhule’s concern about other teams poaching his players.

“The word ‘tampering’ doesn’t exist anymore,” Rhule said Saturday at his midwinter news conference. “It’s just an absolute free open common market. I don’t necessarily want to open up to the outside world and have people watch our guys and say, ‘He looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.’”

The spring game has a long tradition at Nebraska. Last year the event drew 60,452 to Memorial Stadium, fourth-highest in the nation behind spring games at Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State. The Cornhuskers’ game also was televised on the Big Ten Network.

“I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that,” Rhule said. “So you go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch? Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Six Nebraska players entered the transfer portal the week after last year’s spring game.

The spring portal period ends April 25 this year, the day before Nebraska’s spring practice wraps up. However, players can switch schools without entering the portal, as was notably the case with Wisconsin safety Xavier Lucas’ recent move to Miami.

Rhule said exposing his players to other schools is more of a concern to him than risking injuries in a spring game. Receiver Demitrius Bell and cornerback Blye Hill were hurt in last year’s spring game and missed the season. Rhule said there would continue to be live tackling in scrimmages during spring practice.

“Guys are being compensated now, and you’re putting money behind some people, a whole other set of parameters,” Rhule said. “Yet at the same time you have to get good. Honestly, to me, it’s about protecting the roster and protecting through that portal period.”

Rhule said that even though it is “highly doubtful” a spring game will be held with a scrimmage format, he does want to “show off” his players to the fans in some fashion. Athletic director Troy Dannen said on his radio show last week that a to-be-determined event would be held on April 26, possibly one that involves football and other fall sports.