MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jannik sinner tennis us open
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters, citing a virus
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
10 names to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
Michigan State Michigan
Michigan State AD asks Big Ten to investigate postgame scuffle with Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
nbc_pft_belichickagenda_241029.jpg
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar for showdown with No. 4 Ohio State

  
Published October 29, 2024 11:02 AM

Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t sure if starting quarterback Drew Allar will be ready to play when the third-ranked Nittany Lions host No. 4 Ohio State.

Allar suffered an apparent left knee injury late in the first half of Penn State’s 28-13 win over Wisconsin. He returned for the second half wearing a knee brace, but after a short, ineffective warm-up, yielded the offense to Beau Pribula.

The strong-armed triggerman of Andy Kotelnicki’s dynamic offense, Allar has completed 117 of 164 passes for 1,640 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He hasn’t missed a game yet since taking over the starting job at the start of the 2023 season.

“It’s too early to tell at this point, but he’s played enough football that I think the decision will go all the way up to game time,” Franklin said.

Franklin said after the victory over the Badgers that Allar told him he “couldn’t move well enough” to finish the game.

“Even at the end of the half there, you saw even throwing was challenging,” Franklin said.

Afterward, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Allar walked over and gave the 6-foot-2, 206-pound Pribula a hug and wished him good luck.

The sophomore dual-threat kept the Nittany Lions moving. Pribula led a pair of touchdown drives, completing 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for eight yards.

If Pribula is called on to make his first start, it will be against the nation’s second-ranked defense in a game that should have massive conference championship and playoff implications.

Franklin said the Nittany Lions will also look to get third-string quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer more work alongside Pribula this week. Fellow freshman Jaxon Smolik is still working his way back from a preseason injury.

“The reality is, we’re going to have to have both guys ready and you could make the argument, all three guys ready,” Franklin said.