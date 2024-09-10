 Skip navigation
Northwestern switches quarterbacks, with Lausch starting over Wright

  
Published September 10, 2024 11:17 AM
Jack Lausch

Sep 9, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) carries the ball against the University of Texas El Paso Miners at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau/Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern is switching quarterbacks.

Jack Lausch will start this week when the Wildcats (1-1) host Eastern Illinois after Mike Wright struggled through the first two games, coach David Braun said.

Lausch has played in 10 games over two seasons and thrown for 78 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He lost a preseason competition for the starting job.

Wright, who spent last year at Mississippi State after three seasons at Vanderbilt, has just 334 yards passing with one interception and no TD passes. He also has run for a score.

Wright was shaky in a season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) — the first game at Northwestern’s temporary lakefront stadium. He then struggled in an overtime loss at home to Duke, going 19 for 35 with 156 yards and an interception that led to a touchdown for the Blue Devils.