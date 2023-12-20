Notre Dame Gets the Letter: Four-star tight end Jack Larsen choose Irish over Clemson, South Carolina

JACK LARSEN

Charlotte Catholic High School; N.C.

Measurements: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

Accolades: The rivals.com four-star tight end ranks No. 17 at his position in this class.

Other notable offers: The Charlotte native visited both Clemson and South Carolina multiple times while also holding offers from Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State.

Projected position: Larsen looks like a downfield tight end more than an in-line one, based on his overall receiving skills.

Quick take: With Holden Staes transferring to Tennessee, Notre Dame may need a third tight end next season. If Larsen proves himself in the preseason, it is not beyond the realm of possibility, simply given his receiving skill set.

Short-term roster outlook: Current junior Mitchell Evans may not reach the field until well into the 2024 season. Tearing an ACL in late October makes genuine health in the preseason an ambitious hope. Current senior Kevin Bauman should be ahead of Evans in that recovery, but any uncertainty there would create a clear need for Larsen, only current sophomore Eli Raridon and current freshman Cooper Flanagan with presently clean bills of health.

Long-term depth chart outlook: Raridon’s skillset overlaps a bit with Larsen’s, and it is hard to envision a modern college football offense trotting out multiple downfield tight ends at a time. But Raridon is two years ahead of Larsen, so as he matriculates, that need should turn to the high-school basketball player with a notable wing span.