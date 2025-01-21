 Skip navigation
Pete Medhurst, the voice of Navy football for the past 12 years, dies at age 55

  
Published January 21, 2025 06:14 PM
NCAA Football: Army at Navy

Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Members of the US Navy walk by the Navy football team equipment truck at the Army-Navy Game Fan Experience at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Wild/Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Pete Medhurst, a longtime radio broadcaster for Navy athletics, has died. He was 55.

Navy’s athletic department, which spoke with Medhurst’s family, announced his death on social media Tuesday. The Capital Gazette reported in late October that Medhurst was having surgery for a brain tumor.

Medhurst was the voice of Navy football for the past 12 years and had been with the Navy Radio Network since 1997 broadcasting football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, swimming and wrestling. He was the voice of Navy lacrosse for 24 years.

“RIP to a Navy legend,” the athletic department said. “Not only was he a great broadcaster, but a friend, father and husband. He touched the lives of so many midshipmen in his 28 years with Navy Athletics.”

Medhurst, who was born in Anne Arundel County, also handled football play-by-play for HDNet and CBS Sports Network and lacrosse for ESPNU and the Big Ten Network. He filled in on radio broadcasts for the Washington Nationals as well.

“Pete could always be counted on for a kind word and a smile,” the Nationals said. “We will sorely miss seeing him around the ballpark and hearing his voice during Nationals broadcasts.”