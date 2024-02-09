Report: Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches 2-year, $14M deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to be College Football Playoff selection committee chairman

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches 2-year, $14M deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to be College Football Playoff selection committee chairman

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach

  
Published February 8, 2024 07:34 PM

Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a senior consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized.

The website SicEm365 first reported Baylor was hiring Patterson.

Patterson, 63, was coach at TCU, maybe Baylor’s biggest Big 12 rival, for 22 years before being pushed out during the 2021 season. He went 181-79 while leading the Horned Frogs — the winningest coach in program history.

Patterson spent the 2022 season in an off-field role at Texas as a special assistant to the head coach.

Baylor is coming off a 3-9 season, raising the pressure on Aranda. He’s entering his fifth year as coach of the Bears. After winning the Big 12 in their second season under Aranda in 2021, the Bears have gone 8-16.