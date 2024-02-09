Report: Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach

Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a senior consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized.

The website SicEm365 first reported Baylor was hiring Patterson.

Patterson, 63, was coach at TCU, maybe Baylor’s biggest Big 12 rival, for 22 years before being pushed out during the 2021 season. He went 181-79 while leading the Horned Frogs — the winningest coach in program history.

Patterson spent the 2022 season in an off-field role at Texas as a special assistant to the head coach.

Baylor is coming off a 3-9 season, raising the pressure on Aranda. He’s entering his fifth year as coach of the Bears. After winning the Big 12 in their second season under Aranda in 2021, the Bears have gone 8-16.