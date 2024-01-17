 Skip navigation
Report: Maurice Linguist resigns as Buffalo football coach to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Alabama

  
Published January 17, 2024 11:38 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo that he is resigning as football coach following three seasons and after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, and DeBoer has not yet announced his staff upon leaving Washington to coach the Crimson Tide.

Without going into detail, Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt announced Linguist’s departure in a three sentence release, while adding the school had launched a national search for his replacement.

The abrupt move comes two months after the Mid-American Conference Bulls under-performed in finishing with a 3-9 record.

The Bulls opened with four straight losses, including a 40-37 loss to FCS Fordham. After winning three of four, Buffalo closed the season with four consecutive losses in which the team was outscored by a combined margin of 98-44.

Linguist had an overall record of 14-23 at Buffalo, including a 7-6 finish in 2022. The Bulls closed that season with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

The 39-year-old Linguist took over at Buffalo in 2021 after Lance Leipold was hired by Kansas. Linguist spent the 2020 season as a defensive backs coach with the NFL Dallas Cowboys and had just been hired to become a co-defensive coordinator at Michigan before landing the job in Buffalo.