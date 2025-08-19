Rutgers hopes transfer portal brings depth to offensive line and bolsters decimated defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano brought in a program-record 19 players in the transfer portal this season, placing an emphasis on improving his defense and bolstering the offensive line.

The Scarlet Knights return four starters on the offensive front, and have five new players joining that group.

“We are always evaluating what’s in the portal,” Schiano said. “If we feel we can make our football team better, then we will actively get engaged with players.

“I always say, ‘Is there a need at any position?’ If there is, we are going to look a little harder at that.”

Tackles Zach Aamland (Illinois), Hank Zilinskas (Colorado), Moshood Giwa (LIU), Justin Cesaire (New Haven) and Ryder Langsdale (Lafayette) will add depth to a unit that will be missing four-year starter Hollin Pierce, who anchored a Rutgers line that was third in the Big Ten in rushing. Pierce was an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defense should get a boost from the portal as well. Eric O’Neill (James Madison) and Bradley Weaver (Ohio) should see significant time at defensive end and cornerback Cam Miller (Penn State) could be a disrupter for a unit that lost seven of its top-10 tacklers to graduation.

The Scarlet Knights allowed 35 or more points in five games last season, finishing 95th in the nation in total defense (393.8 yards per game).

Rutgers was picked tied for 13th with Michigan State in the Big Ten preseason poll.

Who replaces Kyle Monangai at running back?

Florida Atlantic transfer C.J. Campbell Jr. will share the workload with Antwan Raymond in replacing Monangai, who rushed for 1,200-plus yards in each of the past two seasons. Raymond ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns in place of Monangai, who chose to sit out the Scarlet Knights’ 44-41 loss to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round.

Passing game should be a strength

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is back after starting all 13 games for Rutgers in 2024. He was the first Rutgers QB to throw for 2,000-plus yards since 2015. He will benefit from returning wide receivers Ian Strong and KJ Duff.

“He (Kaliakmanis) looked really comfortable in the back half of the season,” Schiano said. “I thought we had a legitimate Big Ten offense.”

Defense has 1 full-time starter returning

Linebacker Dariel Djabome is the lone full-time starter returning on a unit that had a difficult time getting off the field on third down. Rutgers was 98th in the county in third-down efficiency in 2024 and the hope is that the transfers will make an immediate impact.

Reliable kicker

Senior Jai Patel is one of the most reliable kickers in the country and tops among field-goal percentage leaders in Rutgers history. The New Jersey product has converted 30 of 37 field goals (81.1%).

The schedule

The Scarlet Knights will get four cracks at preseason ranked teams this fall, three in a span of four weeks in November when they face No. 2 Penn State (Nov. 29), No. 3 Ohio State (Nov. 22) and No. 12 Illinois (Nov. 1). Rutgers hosts No. 7 Oregon on Oct. 18.

The Scarlet Knights have not defeated a ranked team since overcoming No. 23 South Florida on Nov. 12, 2009. Since then, Rutgers has lost 41 straight to ranked teams by an average of more than 29 points.

Rutgers opens the season at home against Ohio on Aug. 28. After three home non-conference games, it faces Iowa to open Big Ten play at home on Sept. 19.