Texas’ Steve Sarkisian dismisses question about QB Arch Manning possibly having throwing issues

  
Published September 9, 2025 12:52 PM

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian rebuffed a question about Arch Manning’s physical well-being after videos posted on social media sparked speculation the quarterback might have throwing issues.

On the television broadcast during the No. 7 Longhorns’ 38-7 win over San Jose State, Manning appeared to grimace as he threw a ball short to receiver Ryan Wingo.

During Sarkisian’s weekly news conference, a reporter said that Manning “seemed to be having some throwing pains,” and Sarkisian cut him off.

“According to who? Arch said that to you?” Sarkisian responded.

The reporter then asked if there is an explanation for why Manning “looked like that?”

“I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the bathroom, so I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that,” Sarkisian said and then moved on to the next question.

Manning was asked at a postgame news conference if he had any pain.

“No, no I gotta make that throw,” Manning said. “He was open. Ran a good dig route, so gotta make that throw.”

Sarkisian also was asked after the game if Manning was dealing with any injuries.

“I don’t know,” Sarkisian responded. “News to me.”

Manning completed 19-of-30 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns while also scrambling 20-yards for another score.

He was badly off target a few times during a 14-7 loss at Ohio State in the season opener on Aug. 30, prompting a question about Manning’s mechanics at Sarkisian’s news conference.

“There was a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn’t feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which, in turn, forced kind of a little bit more of a side arm delivery, which isn’t his style of throwing,” Sarkisian said. “I think if he can get his feet aligned and get his shoulders aligned, that can help with some of his accuracy.”