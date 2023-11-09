What college football games are on today: Week 11 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Four ranked matchups headline this weekend’s college football slate, with 23 of the College Football Playoff’s top 25 in action overall.

Notably, back-to-back defending national champion and current No. 2 Georgia will face its second ranked opponent in as many weeks when No. 9 Ole Miss comes to town. While another ranked win would certainly have the CFP selection committee discussing whether the Bulldogs should be No. 1, Georgia has been radio silent about its ranking on social media and is clearly focused on letting its resume speak for itself.

Meanwhile, up north, No. 3 Michigan will face No. 10 Penn State in a season-defining test as the Wolverine’s first ranked matchup.

Other ranked matchups include No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah and No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Missouri.

Keep reading for the full list of college football Week 11 top 25 action scheduled for Saturday, November 11, including matchups, start times, and how to watch. All times listed are ET.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 11

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ole Miss | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 4 Florida State vs. Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 6 Oregon vs. USC | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 7 Texas at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN (Nov. 9)

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 16 Kansas vs. Texas Tech | 12:00 p.m. | FS1

No. 17 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia | 7:00 p.m. | FOX

No. 19 LSU vs. Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

No. 21 Arizona at Colorado | 2:00 p.m. | PAC12 Network

No. 22 Iowa vs. Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

No. 23 Tulane vs. Tulsa | 12:00 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 North Carolina vs. Duke | 8:00 p.m. | ACCN

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Baylor | 3:00 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

How can I watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State on B1G Saturday Night?

When: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Watch: NBC, Peacock

