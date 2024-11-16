What college football games are on today: Week 12 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of games features action from 21 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Head to NBC and Peacock for two exciting match ups. First at 3:30, it’s Virginia vs No. 8 Notre Dame in the final home game of the season for the Fighting Irish. Then at 7:30 PM the top team in the nation, No. 1 Oregon goes head-to-head with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 16:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 17 Colorado vs. Utah, 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 25 Tulane at Navy, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 3 Texas at Arkansas, 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 20 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 10 Alabama vs. Mercer, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 19 Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on ACCN

No. 4 Penn State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 14 SMU vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Virginia, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 22 LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 23 Missouri, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 16 Kansas State vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 13 Boise State at San José State, 7 p.m. on CBSSN

No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 18 Washington State vs. New Mexico, 9:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Can Oregon prevail in a road test at Wisconsin?

