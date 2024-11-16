What college football games are on today: Week 12 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s slate of games features action from 21 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
Head to NBC and Peacock for two exciting match ups. First at 3:30, it’s Virginia vs No. 8 Notre Dame in the final home game of the season for the Fighting Irish. Then at 7:30 PM the top team in the nation, No. 1 Oregon goes head-to-head with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, November 16:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 17 Colorado vs. Utah, 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 25 Tulane at Navy, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 3 Texas at Arkansas, 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 20 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 10 Alabama vs. Mercer, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 19 Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on ACCN
No. 4 Penn State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 14 SMU vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Virginia, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 22 LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 23 Missouri, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 16 Kansas State vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 13 Boise State at San José State, 7 p.m. on CBSSN
No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 7 Tennessee at No. 12 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 18 Washington State vs. New Mexico, 9:30 p.m. on FS1
No. 6 BYU vs. Kansas, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Virginia vs Notre Dame:
- When: Saturday, November 16
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Oregon vs Wisconsin:
- When: Saturday, November 16
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Can Oregon prevail in a road test at Wisconsin?
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
What devices does Peacock support?
