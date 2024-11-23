What college football games are on today: Week 13 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of games features action from 22 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Head to NBC and Peacock for 3 college football match ups you don’t want to miss. First at noon, Illinois takes on Rutgers exclusively on Peacock. Then, at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head-to-head with the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. At 10:30 PM it’s a crosstown rivalry thriller between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 23:

*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and/or Peacock.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana - 12 p.m. on FOX

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 13 SMU at Virginia - 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 25 Illinois at Rutgers - 12 p.m. on Peacock

No. 10 Georgia vs. UMass - 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 11 Tennessee vs. UTEP - 1 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 3 Texas vs. Kentucky - 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas - 3:30 p.m. on FOX

No. 17 Clemson vs. The Citadel - 3:30 p.m. on CW Network

No. 18 South Carolina vs. Wofford - 4 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 12 Boise State at Wyoming - 7 p.m. on CBSSN

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Army - 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 15 Texas A&M at Auburn - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 22 Iowa State at Utah - 7:30 p.m. on FOX

How can I watch college football on Peacock

