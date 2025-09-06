 Skip navigation
What College Football games are on today? Week 2 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

  
Published September 6, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 2 of the college football season is underway, and today’s schedule features an exciting lineup. Head to Peacock at 3:30 PM ET to watch the Miami Redhawks take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Then, at 7:30 PM, it’s Boston College vs Michigan State on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 6:

No. 2 Penn State vs. FIU - 12 p.m. - Big Ten Network

No. 7 Texas vs. San Jose State - 12 p.m.- ABC

No. 11 Illinois at Duke - 12 p.m.- ESPN

No. 14 Florida State vs. East Texas A&M - 12 p.m. - ACC Network

No. 23 Indiana vs. Kennesaw State - 12 p.m. - FS1

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. Kent State - 12 p.m. - TNT/truTV/HBO Max

No. 16 Iowa State vs. Iowa - 12 p.m. - FOX

No. 17 SMU vs. Baylor - 12 p.m. - The CW Network

No. 19 Texas A&M vs. Utah State - 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Grambling - 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 22 Tennessee vs. ETSU - 3:30 p.m. - ESPN+/ SEC Network+

No. 4 Georgia vs. Austin Peay - 3:30 p.m.- ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 6 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m.- CBS/Paramount+

No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky - 3:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 8 Clemson vs. Troy - 3:30 p.m. - ACC Network

No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida - 4:15 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 25 Utah vs. Cal Poly - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

No. 10 South Carolina vs. South Carolina State - 7 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. Bethune-Cookman - 7 p.m. - ESPN+/ACC Extra

No. 3 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech - 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 12 Arizona State vs Mississippi State - 7:30 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma - 7:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 21 Alabama vs. UL Monroe - 7:45 p.m. - SEC Network

How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Rutgers:

  • When: Saturday, September 6
  • Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Boston College vs Michigan State:

  • When: Saturday, September 6
  • Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.