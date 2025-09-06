What College Football games are on today? Week 2 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

Week 2 of the college football season is underway, and today’s schedule features an exciting lineup. Head to Peacock at 3:30 PM ET to watch the Miami Redhawks take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Then, at 7:30 PM, it’s Boston College vs Michigan State on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

RELATED: Inside the AP poll: Why voters picked Ohio State over LSU at No. 1

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 6:

No. 2 Penn State vs. FIU - 12 p.m. - Big Ten Network

No. 7 Texas vs. San Jose State - 12 p.m.- ABC

No. 11 Illinois at Duke - 12 p.m.- ESPN

No. 14 Florida State vs. East Texas A&M - 12 p.m. - ACC Network

No. 23 Indiana vs. Kennesaw State - 12 p.m. - FS1

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. Kent State - 12 p.m. - TNT/truTV/HBO Max

No. 16 Iowa State vs. Iowa - 12 p.m. - FOX

No. 17 SMU vs. Baylor - 12 p.m. - The CW Network

No. 19 Texas A&M vs. Utah State - 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Grambling - 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 22 Tennessee vs. ETSU - 3:30 p.m. - ESPN+/ SEC Network+

No. 4 Georgia vs. Austin Peay - 3:30 p.m.- ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 6 Oregon vs. Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m.- CBS/Paramount+

No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky - 3:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 8 Clemson vs. Troy - 3:30 p.m. - ACC Network

No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida - 4:15 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 25 Utah vs. Cal Poly - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

No. 10 South Carolina vs. South Carolina State - 7 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. Bethune-Cookman - 7 p.m. - ESPN+/ACC Extra

No. 3 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech - 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 12 Arizona State vs Mississippi State - 7:30 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 21 Alabama vs. UL Monroe - 7:45 p.m. - SEC Network

When: Saturday, September 6

Saturday, September 6 Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Boston College vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, September 6

Saturday, September 6 Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.