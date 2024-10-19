What college football games are on today: Week 8 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s college football action features 18 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP), see below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch. Tune in tonight to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan State Spartans on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, October 19:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACCN
No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 25 Navy vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SECN
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 9 Iowa State vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on Fox
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. on ACCN
How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:
- When: Saturday, October 19
- Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
