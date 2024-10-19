What college football games are on today: Week 8 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 17 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Las Vegas Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 4
Yankees get to Guardians closer Clase again, score 2 runs in 9th to win 8-6 and take 3-1 ALCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell connect again in Skate America short program

Top Clips

malinin.jpg
Malinin ‘still in shock’ over Montreal performance
levito.jpg
Levito leads after short program at Skate America
nbc_hockey_ndalaskahl_241018.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats Alaska 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 17 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Las Vegas Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 4
Yankees get to Guardians closer Clase again, score 2 runs in 9th to win 8-6 and take 3-1 ALCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell connect again in Skate America short program

Top Clips

malinin.jpg
Malinin ‘still in shock’ over Montreal performance
levito.jpg
Levito leads after short program at Skate America
nbc_hockey_ndalaskahl_241018.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats Alaska 4-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

What college football games are on today: Week 8 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published October 19, 2024 05:00 AM

Today’s college football action features 18 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP), see below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch. Tune in tonight to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan State Spartans on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

RELATED: What we’ve learned at the midpoint of the 2024 CFB season

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 19:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACCN

No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 25 Navy vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SECN

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Iowa State vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. on ACCN

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s midseason College Football Playoff predictions and awards

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

  • When: Saturday, October 19
  • Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Iowa vs. Michigan State prediction - Odds, expert picks QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.Eligible students can get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months and stream Big Ten Games, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, plus hit movies, exclusive Originals, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started!