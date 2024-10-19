What college football games are on today: Week 8 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s college football action features 18 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP), see below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch. Tune in tonight to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan State Spartans on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

RELATED: What we’ve learned at the midpoint of the 2024 CFB season

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, October 19:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Clemson vs. Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACCN

No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 19 Missouri vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 23 Army vs. East Carolina, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 25 Navy vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SECN

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Iowa State vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. on ACCN

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s midseason College Football Playoff predictions and awards

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Iowa vs. Michigan State prediction - Odds, expert picks QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.Eligible students can get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months and stream Big Ten Games, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, plus hit movies, exclusive Originals, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started!