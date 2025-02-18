Ranking the top five portal QB classes

Carson Beck © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams around the country solidified the foundation of their roster during the winter transfer window. This week we’re highlighting the best transfer classes by position. Up first are the quarterbacks.

1. MIAMI



Miami may have lost Cam Ward to the NFL Draft but the Hurricanes are replacing the future first-rounder with arguably the best returning quarterback in the nation in Carson Beck. While at Georgia, Beck won two national titles and threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 58 touchdowns. The Hurricanes were on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth last season and Miami fans think Beck can get them over the hump this year.

2. OKLAHOMA

John Mateer © Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images



The Oklahoma offense was a train wreck last season but that shouldn’t be the case this year with John Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle running the show. The former Washington State star was a prolific passer and runner this past season and the Sooners need him to bring that magic to Norman this fall. The cherry on top for Oklahoma is that Mateer has two years of eligibility remaining.

3. AUBURN

Jackson Arnold © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images



Jackson Arnold gave two seasons of eligibility to Oklahoma but it didn’t pan out like he expected. Now he’s at Auburn and has a chance to lead what could be one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football. Not unlike the Sooners, the Tigers played musical chairs at quarterback last season but that shouldn’t be the case with Arnold expected to be QB1. The former five-star will have plenty of weapons at his disposal this season and there is no reason to think he can’t get his career back on track.

4. INDIANA

Fernando Mendoza © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images



Indiana is hoping for another berth in the College Football Playoff and coach Curt Cignetti thinks Fernando Mendoza is the quarterback that can get the job done this season. Mendoza was a revelation at Cal this past season, throwing for 16 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards. He still has two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of room for growth before the end of his college career.

5. CAL

Jaron Sagapolutele Matt Moreno | Rivals