Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the MVPs at each position



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee high school football event of the summer, has come and gone. One hundred of the best prospects in the nation competed at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ facility in one-on-ones and a 7-on-7 tournament.

Here are the guys who won MVPs during the event.

QB: Tavien St. Clair

Tavien St. Clair



St. Clair showed once again why he’s one of the nation’s elite players. He got plenty of zip on his passes but is able to layer his throws with ease. The future Buckeye is also able to make accurate throws from a variety of arm angles. He already looks the part at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds.The discussion about St. Clair now is all about if he is the best player in the country.

*****

RB: Harlem Berry

Harlem Berry



Berry was lightning in a bottle during the event. He won the fastest man competition with a winning time of 4.43. The LSU commit more than held his own during the running back versus linebacker blocking drill which is more impressive given his size. Berry was consistently good during the one-on-ones portion of the day, running crisp routes and creating separation with ease. The Louisiana native has certainly staked his claim as the top running back in the 2025 class.

*****

WR/TE: Donovan Olugbode

Donovan Olugbode



The IMG Academy standout was very consistent all day long. He caught everything in sight and we didn’t see him drop a pass. That includes making several contested catches during the event. One thing that was concern coming into the event was Olugbode’s speed. Those concerns should be quieted to a whisper now. He was able to pull away from defenders at times which was very encouraging for his long-term potential.

*****

OL Avery Gach



Gach came into the event as one of the more unknown prospects because we haven’t seen him much at national events. He showed up big by winning offensive line MVP. The Michigan commit is strong at the point of attack and once he got his hands on opposing defenders the rep was over. Gach was also very athletic and even competed in the fastest man competition. He’s in line for a very nice bump in the next rankings update. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

*****

DL: Duece Geralds



Geralds was the best of a strong defensive line group on Jacksonville. He’s got a relentless competitive edge that he brings to each rep. That’s something you love to see from defensive linemen. Power moves are his strong suit. However, he’s now winning reps in a variety of ways which shows his growth as a player. The 2026 prospect has close to 50 scholarship offers so he’ll be able to go to just about any school in the country. It’s easy to see why schools from coast to coast are lining up for his signature. .

*****

LB: Riley Pettijohn

Riley Pettijohn



The Texas native looks the part of a modern inside linebacker. He’s very athletic and showed that by being one of the finalists in the vertical jump challenge. Pettijohn also showed his physicality in the running back versus linebacker blocking drill. During one-on-ones he was able to run with the tight ends and running backs. He’s also got a competitive edge to him that shows that he can handle the rigors of big-time college football. Pettijohn is doing his best to earn a fifth star, which is a feat to pull off as a linebacker these days.

*****

DB: Omarion Robinson

Omarion Robinson



Coming into the event one of the questions around Robinson was if he could stop his rankings slide. He answered those questions with a resounding yes. He’s got sweet feet which is a must to play high-level cornerback. We didn’t see him hold at all, which is unusual in the camp setting. Robinson played the ball very well which was helped by his incredible makeup speed. The Arkansas native made the most of his opportunity at Rivals Five-Star.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.