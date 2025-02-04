Rivals250 Release: Breaking down No. 1 at each defensive position

Deuce Geralds Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Deuce Geralds



“Geralds has outstanding quickness off the ball and moves at a different pace from the interior of the defensive line. Geralds had a statement junior season for Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill. His blend of power and closing speed from the middle and various positions across the defensive front is uncanny. “Rivals.com’s top defensive tackle is bendy with an outstanding athletic profile. He has been too much to withstand in various camp settings as well as his junior year.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

DEFENSIVE END: Aiden Harris



“Harris took another massive leap forward as a junior this fall. A pressure cooker up front, Harris is a force off the edge and also over the guard. The touted defensive end has an explosive first step and consistently generates pressure up front – and this season managed through double-teams routinely. “We love his ability to win with speed and also power, and especially his motor, playing downhill and using his hands.” – Spiegelman

EDGE RUSHER: Anthony Jones



“Jones has established himself as one the most fearsome edge pass-rushers in the class. The Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s blue-chip recruit has outstanding first-step quickness working off the edge from a stand-up position and also a hand in the dirt. Jones has a superb motor, is able to win with speed and power, and brings major splash-play potential. “The five-star edge also sees action on offense at tight end and plays hoops in the off-season. Jones is a play-wrecker.” –Spiegelman

LINEBACKER: Tyler Atkinson



“Coming off a brilliant junior season at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, Atkinson is a menace working from the second level of the defense. A true Swiss Army Knife, the five-star from Georgia patrols from sideline to sideline with conviction. “Atkinson has fantastic instincts and takes direct paths the ball. He is a sure tackler in space and boasts fantastic speed. He is also a plus defender in coverage with upside as a second-level pass-rusher. We love his three-down skill-set as an off-ball linebacker.” – Spiegelman

CORNERBACK: Elbert Hill



“Hill is a smaller cornerback but he’s an elite athlete. He’s a three-phase player for his high school team starring on defense, offense and special teams. The defender makes other players look like they are in slow motion on the field with his breakaway speed. “As a corner, he’s a fluid athlete that can flip his hips and change direction quickly, allowing him to be in position to make plays. Hill also plays with good technique and attacks the ball when it’s in the air. “Ohio State is seen as the team to beat for him but USC, Oregon and Michigan are making things interesting.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

NICKEL: Bralan Womack



“Womack was a playmaker at an array of different positions for Flowood (Miss.) Hartfield as a junior. His strong showings in coverage at various off-season settings has the versatile defensive back atop our nickel rankings. “The four-star has been terrific in coverage from multiple spots in the secondary – both in-season and during the All-American Bowl setting. Womack can cover a ton of ground in the secondary and is a stout run defender. “We love his quickness at nickel and how his explosive plays on offense translate to the hybrid role. Womack is a true Swiss Army Knife in the secondary with a high football IQ, evident by eight interceptions last fall.” – Spiegelman

SAFETY: Blaine Bradford



“Bradford has seen action at safety over the top, inside in the nickel, and near the line of scrimmage – and has been a tone-setter on the defensive side of the ball from anywhere on the field. Bradford boasts elite speed and can cover a ton of real estate on the back end of the defense. From multiple live evaluations, we love Bradford’s instincts at the position and his physical play style defending the run and in coverage. “Over the offseason, the five-star safety clocked a 4.4-second 40 time at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. The elite safety punishes ball carriers and is outstanding making stops in the open field. Bradford can close quickly, is fluid in coverage and can seamlessly turn and run.” – Spiegelman

ATHLETE: Brandon Arrington