Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position

Faizon Brandon

QUARTERBACK: Faizon Brandon



“Brandon’s body of work has been sensational over the past year and change – from off-season camp settings to his junior season at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley – which culminated in a state title and North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors. “The Tennessee commit was equally as surgical in the Alamodome during the Navy All-America Bowl Combine. Brandon was spectacular blending throws with touch and with zip, and served up some outstanding throws along the sidelines, in traffic and downfield during competition. The deep-ball accuracy and ease throwing in the middle of the field are second to none. “We love Brandon’s usage of unique arm angles to slice up defenses. He is consistently accurate and often composed, and this past year stepped up with his biggest moments in the most crucial game situations. Brandon has a knack for big throws, timely runs and smart decisions. The future Vol has a compelling case as the nation’s top player.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

RUNNING BACK: Ezavier Crowell



“Crowell reclassified into the 2026 class after one of the most electric seasons by any running back in the country this fall by means of Jackson (Ala.) High. Rivals.com’s No. 1 RB is a dynamic three-down threat with home-run ability. Crowell has fantastic vision as a ball-carrier both out of the backfield and in the return game. We love his vision – as well as his ability to cut and run, his contact balance, his elite top-end speed. “Crowell is absolutely dynamic in the open field and equally as difficult to corral in space. He’s a tough, punishing runner – and explosive carrying the ball between the tackles or on the perimeter.” – Spiegelman

ALL-PURPOSE BACK: Derrek Cooper



“A three-phase player who provides intrigue at multiple positions, Cooper has long preferred to have the ball in his hands and he showcased how special he could be as a full-time running back in 2024. In helping Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna roll to a state championship, the five-star was a downhill force with the ball in his hands, able to go the distance with his long speed just as much as he could move the chains with an explosive first step and strong overall power. “Cooper continues to showcase an all-around ability on offense, complete with comfort out of the backfield as evidenced by dominant camp showings and one of the longest receptions at the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game. At around 200 pounds with room still to fill out, Cooper’s overall game out of the backfield has room to improve still.” – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

WIDE RECEIVER: Cederian Morgan



“Morgan turned his game up a notch for Alexander City (Ala.) High last fall. The big-framed pass-catcher has excellent hands and a massive catch radius and creates mismatches in coverage across the field. The five-star is a polished route-runner – able to generate separation, make plays downfield and at various levels, and also play above the rim. “Morgan boasts a 4.5-second 40 at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds with a near 80-inch wingspan. He has superb range and polish to his game, and there is no shortage of physicality when extending plays and doing damage after the catch, evident by 70 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall.” - Spiegelman

SLOT RECEIVER: Tyreek King



“King is Rivals’ No. 1 slot receiver after carving up defenses and special teams units across the state as a junior last fall. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound standout from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic can accelerate in a hurry and has breakaway speed when he can find a seam. King is explosive working in the middle of the field and is a bona fide deep threat. He’s also very smooth operating in tight windows. “The future Vol is a home-run threat on offense with the ball in his hands – as well as in the return game. Last season, King turned 49 catches into a 1,000-plus-yard season – in addition to 15 scores.” – Spiegelman

TIGHT END: Kendre’ Harrison



“Harrison has distinguished himself into a class of his own at the tight end position in the 2026 class. As a pass-catcher, Harrison is a ball-winner outside the numbers and also attacking down the seams. “We love the Oregon commitment’s ability to work in the middle of the field and extend plays after the catch. Harrison’s background on the basketball court makes him a natural pass-catcher with fantastic size, a massive catch radius, elite ball skills and tremendous production each of the past two seasons to show.” – Spiegelman

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Jackson Cantwell



“Cantwell has all the tools to be a cornerstone tackle at the college level then eventually in the NFL. He’s very smart with a high football IQ and is always searching for ways to improve. The Missouri native is coachable and we saw him experiment with playing right tackle and even guard during Under Armour practices in Orlando. Cantwell was unfazed by the speed of the elite pass rushers he saw that week and his technical skills are polished at his age. “He dropped a top six of Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon. Those teams will be fighting until the end of the cycle to land him.” – Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Lamar Brown