Three Predictions: FutureCast picks for Navy Bowl announcements

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway quiet track.jpg
SuperMotocross announces three playoff rounds for 2025; St. Louis added as new venue
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Georgia at Texas
Jordan Spieth reveals plans for return after being sidelined by wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep1clip_250110.jpg
Freeman close to adding to ND’s ‘Year 3' history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway quiet track.jpg
SuperMotocross announces three playoff rounds for 2025; St. Louis added as new venue
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Georgia at Texas
Jordan Spieth reveals plans for return after being sidelined by wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep5clipv2_250110.jpg
‘Misfit’ mindset got Freeman, Irish to title game
nbc_cfb_hcti_ep1clip_250110.jpg
Freeman close to adding to ND’s ‘Year 3' history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Three Predictions: FutureCast picks for Navy Bowl announcements

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published January 9, 2025 03:19 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
b8dzvnrkeluy4ehkoz3e.webp

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on Cam Sparks’ recruitment, Tennessee‘s offensive line recruiting and USC‘s running back room.


MORE PREDICTIONS: FutureCast for USC, CFB Playoff, elite QB Trae Taylor

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

1. MISS. STATE WILL LAND SPARKS


Four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks will reveal his college commitment on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. One of the top uncommitted past catchers in the country, Sparks is set to choose among Arkansas, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

As Sparks’ senior season came to a close, the Bulldogs and Razorbacks were jockeying for position with the hybrid receiver. Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State staff have had a leg up on their competition for months and as Saturday’s reveal inches closer, our confidence is heightened in the Bulldogs’ chances of landing the four-star receiver.

2. TENNESSEE WILL LAND OSENDA

Gabriel Osenda


Since Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee arrived in Knoxville the Vols have put a massive emphasis on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines, and have supplemented the roster with not only depth, but quality blue-chip recruits.

Four-star offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda Is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday in the Alamodome and will have hats representing Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

No program has worked harder to recruit Osenda than the Vols. My FutureCast is locked on Tennessee as the reveal approaches.

3. USC WILL LAND ALSTON

Shahn Alston


Another talented 2026 clue-chipper expected to reveal his college decision is Shahn Alston out of Ohio. One of the best in the Midwest will choose among three Big Ten teams on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl — and my FutureCast is on the Trojans.

USC has been setting the tone in the four-star’s recruitment for months. As a decision nears, our confidence grows that the Trojans will land his commitment.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.