Three Predictions: FutureCast picks for Navy Bowl announcements

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on Cam Sparks’ recruitment, Tennessee‘s offensive line recruiting and USC‘s running back room.



1. MISS. STATE WILL LAND SPARKS



Four-star wide receiver Cameron Sparks will reveal his college commitment on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. One of the top uncommitted past catchers in the country, Sparks is set to choose among Arkansas, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. As Sparks’ senior season came to a close, the Bulldogs and Razorbacks were jockeying for position with the hybrid receiver. Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State staff have had a leg up on their competition for months and as Saturday’s reveal inches closer, our confidence is heightened in the Bulldogs’ chances of landing the four-star receiver.

2. TENNESSEE WILL LAND OSENDA

Gabriel Osenda



Since Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee arrived in Knoxville the Vols have put a massive emphasis on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines, and have supplemented the roster with not only depth, but quality blue-chip recruits. Four-star offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda Is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday in the Alamodome and will have hats representing Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. No program has worked harder to recruit Osenda than the Vols. My FutureCast is locked on Tennessee as the reveal approaches.

3. USC WILL LAND ALSTON

Shahn Alston



Another talented 2026 clue-chipper expected to reveal his college decision is Shahn Alston out of Ohio. One of the best in the Midwest will choose among three Big Ten teams on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl — and my FutureCast is on the Trojans. USC has been setting the tone in the four-star’s recruitment for months. As a decision nears, our confidence grows that the Trojans will land his commitment.

