Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pogacar wins mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France to extend overall lead over Vingegaard

  
Published July 13, 2024 12:27 PM
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
July 13, 2024 11:56 AM
Watch cyclists finish the 152km mountain voyage from Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet in Stage 14 of the 2024 Tour de France.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar surged ahead on the last climb to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead to nearly two minutes on Saturday.

The elite climbers’ duel between Pogacar and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finally came when Pogacar peeled away with about five kilometers (three miles) left.

Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.

The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who completed the 152-kilometer (99-mile) trek in just over four hours. Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was third and dropped to third overall behind Vingegaard.

After about two hours riders reached the first of the day’s two big “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climbs — a 19-kilometer (12-mile) grind up the Col du Tourmalet, one of the race’s most famed Pyrenean climbs.

The second HC climb to the finish at Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet was shorter at 10.6 kilometers (seven miles) but with a steeper gradient.

Irishman Ben Healy attacked first but was caught by Yates, who set up Pogacar for his 13th stage win of his Tour career.

Time bonuses for the victory added four valuable seconds and extended Pogacar’s lead over Vingegaard to 1 minute, 57 seconds. Evenepoel was 2:22 behind Pogacar heading into another big mountain stage on Sunday.