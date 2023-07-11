2023 MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

To help set the stage again, here are the starting lineups for each side as the American League and National League All-Stars battle for the 93rd time.

The American League currently leads the series 47-43-2 and comes in riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to 2013. In fact, the National League has emerged victorious just three times (in three consecutive seasons from 2010-to-2012) since 1997 and walked away with one tie during that infamous 2002 contest.

American League:

1) Marcus Semien (TEX) – 2B

2) Shohei Ohtani (LAA) – DH

3) Randy Arozarena (TB) – LF

4) Corey Seager (TEX) – SS

5) Yandy Díaz (TB) – 1B

6) Adolis García (TEX) – RF

7) Austin Hays (BAL) – CF

8) Josh Jung (TEX) – 3B

9) Jonah Heim (TEX) – C



National League:

1) Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) – RF

2) Freddie Freeman (ATL) – 1B

3) Mookie Betts (LAD) – CF

4) J.D. Martinez (LAD) – DH

5) Nolan Arenado (STL) – 3B

6) Luis Arraez (MIA) – 2B

7) Sean Murphy (ATL) – C

8) Corbin Carroll (ARI) – LF

9) Orlando Arcia (ATL) - SS

The 2023 All-Star Game starting lineups!

When Gerrit Cole takes the mound on Tuesday night, it’ll be the first time that the six-time All-Star has been given the honor of starting the Mid-Summer Classic. Cole told reporters on Monday, “It’s always something that I’ve wanted to do… I feel like I’m physically able to do it, and I’ve got an opportunity.”

Astros’ skipper Dusty Baker – who is at the helm for the American League squad on Tuesday evening noted that it was an easy decision on his part -- “Guy’s been here about five or six times… About time he’s started one. He’s one of the best there is. … Hey man, if Gerrit Cole wants to pitch, I’ll let him pitch.”

The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night's All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona's Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL. Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod.

Fun fact from the exceptional Sarah Langs (@SlangsonSports), tonight’s contest will mark the first ever Major League All-Star game in which a rookie has been in the starting lineup for each club – Josh Jung at third base for the Rangers and Corbin Carroll in left field for the Diamondbacks. Just one other time in the history of the Mid-Summer Classic have two rookies been in the starting lineup – that was in 2008 where the Cubs’ rookie duo of Geovany Soto and Kosuke Fukudome each represented the National League