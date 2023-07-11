 Skip navigation
2023 MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

Follow along for all of the latest updates and information on baseball’s Mid-Summer Classic

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Ohtani_USA.jpg

To help set the stage again, here are the starting lineups for each side as the American League and National League All-Stars battle for the 93rd time.

The American League currently leads the series 47-43-2 and comes in riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to 2013. In fact, the National League has emerged victorious just three times (in three consecutive seasons from 2010-to-2012) since 1997 and walked away with one tie during that infamous 2002 contest.

American League:

1) Marcus Semien (TEX) – 2B
2) Shohei Ohtani (LAA) – DH
3) Randy Arozarena (TB) – LF
4) Corey Seager (TEX) – SS
5) Yandy Díaz (TB) – 1B
6) Adolis García (TEX) – RF
7) Austin Hays (BAL) – CF
8) Josh Jung (TEX) – 3B
9) Jonah Heim (TEX) – C

National League:

1) Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) – RF
2) Freddie Freeman (ATL) – 1B
3) Mookie Betts (LAD) – CF
4) J.D. Martinez (LAD) – DH
5) Nolan Arenado (STL) – 3B
6) Luis Arraez (MIA) – 2B
7) Sean Murphy (ATL) – C
8) Corbin Carroll (ARI) – LF
9) Orlando Arcia (ATL) - SS

When Gerrit Cole takes the mound on Tuesday night, it’ll be the first time that the six-time All-Star has been given the honor of starting the Mid-Summer Classic. Cole told reporters on Monday, “It’s always something that I’ve wanted to do… I feel like I’m physically able to do it, and I’ve got an opportunity.”

Astros’ skipper Dusty Baker – who is at the helm for the American League squad on Tuesday evening noted that it was an easy decision on his part -- “Guy’s been here about five or six times… About time he’s started one. He’s one of the best there is. … Hey man, if Gerrit Cole wants to pitch, I’ll let him pitch.”

Fun fact from the exceptional Sarah Langs (@SlangsonSports), tonight’s contest will mark the first ever Major League All-Star game in which a rookie has been in the starting lineup for each club – Josh Jung at third base for the Rangers and Corbin Carroll in left field for the Diamondbacks. Just one other time in the history of the Mid-Summer Classic have two rookies been in the starting lineup – that was in 2008 where the Cubs’ rookie duo of Geovany Soto and Kosuke Fukudome each represented the National League

Updates
Randy Arozarena tallies first hit
By
David Shovein
  

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Randy Arozarena collected the first hit in the All-Star game, but he was gunned down attempting to swipe second base. We’re scoreless heading to the second..

In doing so, he became the first player caught stealing in an All-Star Game since speed demon Lance Berkman way back in 2011.
A.L. Outfield Shines in 1st
By
David Shovein
  

We’re scoreless heading to the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a pair of defensive gems from Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena!