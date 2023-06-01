Pickups of the Day: Time to Get Siri-ous

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to take a look at a valuable member of the Rays’ offense that’s being overlooked for fantasy purposes and a solid streaming option who could develop into more than just a matchup play.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Available in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Rays have been the story of the baseball world through the first two months of the 2023 season and their offense has been firing on all cylinders since day one. Needless to say, it has been very lucrative for fantasy managers to be invested in the Rays’ offense this season. That’s why it’s a bit puzzling to see Jose Siri rostered in only 17 percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment.

Since returning from the injured list on April 25, the dynamic 27-year-old outfielder has been filling up the stat sheet – with seven homers and four RBI over his last 24 contests. He’s been especially hot as of late – slashing .280/.321/.700 with six homers, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and two swipes over his last 14 games dating back to May 12.

The Rays play four games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend, which seems like a terrific environment for Siri to excel in. He can be plucked off of the waiver wire in most leagues for nothing at the moment and is worth riding until this current hot streak ends at a minimum – with the chance that he could grow into a season-long contributor.

Available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues

If you’ve been following this space on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season, I’ve been doing a nice job of uncovering terrific streaming options – including Jaime Barria on Wednesday’s slate.

Here’s the thing. At this point in the season – and with the current landscape of major league baseball – all fantasy squads are always scouring the waiver wire for potential impact starting pitchers, which makes the bidding on their services highly competitive. That makes streaming a necessary evil for many. Keep in mind though, that picking up a starting pitcher with the intention of streaming them for a week or two could also lead to stumbling into viable season-long contributors.

That being said, there’s not a whole lot on the docket for Thursday that looks particularly intriguing, though there is a matchup on Friday that I like quite a bit. Aaron Civale has been shelved since early April due to a left oblique strain. He has looked good on his minor league rehab assignment though – most recently striking out seven batters over 4 2/3 innings at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He got stretched out to 88 pitches in that one – generating 12 swinging strikes and posting a CSW of 31 percent.

Before landing on the injured list, Civale had posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and an 8/2 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings through his first two starts. The 27-year-old hurler has proven to be a viable fantasy option in the past, so there’s reason to hope that he could be once again when back to full health.

A matchup against the Twins in Minnesota shouldn’t scare anyone away, making Civale a nice streaming option with at least a possibility that he grows into something more.